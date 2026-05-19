11 Popular Chain Restaurants That Make Desserts From Scratch
When something's made from scratch, it just tastes better. We all know it. Whether you're feasting on dishes crafted with love and care in upscale restaurants, or enjoying some of the many fast food chain menu items that are scratch-made, you can sense the work that goes into every bite. That feels particularly obvious when it comes to dessert, which can so often be an afterthought — and which often tastes that way. A mass-produced, lifeless dessert can drag down a meal, whereas one that tastes like it was made that day (because it was), can elevate a meal beyond comparison.
The problem, though, is scratch-made chain restaurant desserts can be hard to come by. In an age of convenience — and an economic climate where every eatery seems to be scaling back or reducing quality — it can be tempting for restaurants to choose to buy their desserts from affordable third-party distributors. Thankfully, there are some chains that really do make their desserts from scratch, and key items on their menus stand out as being genuinely hand-crafted for each order. Let's check out some of our favorites.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
As a popular chain steakhouse with a high-end vibe, you would expect Ruth's Chris Steak House to invest in every one of its dishes, including its desserts. The good news is it leaves no stone unturned when it comes to its sweet course. This chain restaurant has been making its desserts from scratch for a minute, and as of today, it still creates them in-house.
One dessert stands out as homemade more than all the rest: cheesecake. The cheesecake at Ruth's Chris is still proudly dubbed as homemade on its menu — and in a world where it would be easy to buy this dessert and cut it up before serving, the chain puts in the work. It's no wonder this simple, yet effective cake, which is served with fresh berries, is a fan favorite. However, it's far from the only thing you can try at the restaurant: Give its bread pudding a spin, or its chocolate sin cake (made flourless, with espresso mixed in), or the warm apple crumb tart. You won't want for choice here.
The Cheesecake Factory
It would be kind of scandalous if The Cheesecake Factory didn't make its own cheesecakes, wouldn't it? Luckily, it clearly knows that would be the case, and so the iconic brand, with its iconic cakes, is nowhere near compromising on its most famous menu item. Having said this, it's important to note the cheesecakes available at The Cheesecake Factory aren't baked in-house at each location. Instead, they're made at, quite literally, cheesecake factories, or what the restaurant calls "bakery production facilities."
Okay, so calling them "factories" isn't fair. These production facilities are basically big bakeries, where cakes are made day in, day out, before being cooled, frozen, sliced, and then sent to the brand's restaurants. Although this might sound like they're being manufactured cheaply, The Cheesecake Factory still stresses they're made with high-quality ingredients. This centralized model also means they're consistent every single time – and, crucially, that The Cheesecake Factory is in charge of making them, instead of leasing out production to another entity. So, its cakes are indeed scratch-made: They just have to travel a little before they get to your plate.
Mango Mango Dessert
Mango Mango Dessert is a relative newcomer to the chain restaurant scene, and in its stores, freshness is the name of the game. This dessert joint first opened in 2013 in New York's Chinatown, and ever since, it's been gradually building its name across the country, with a bunch of upcoming locations proving its rapid recent growth. All of that, of course, is down to its mango-centric menu, which includes its homemade mango sticky rice. Made in-store every day, this simple but incredibly effective combination of sweet, sliced mango, coconut milk, toasted coconut, and (of course) sticky rice is a taste of Southeast Asia in the United States.
The rest of Mango Mango Dessert's menu bursts with the same level of freshness and a freshly-made nature, thanks to its fruit-focused approach and the robust training of its staff, who make its dishes day in, day out. No wonder it's winning fans left, right, and center. In 2025, the restaurant was named one of the best dessert chains in the country in USA Today's annual 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards. The future's looking bright for this place.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
When a chain restaurant makes its desserts from scratch, that's impressive. When a fast food chain does it, it's somehow even more remarkable. That's probably because fast food is predicated on being affordable and quick, which makes the possibility of whipping up desserts in-house daily super challenging. But Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers manages it, with its custard made in-house.
"At Freddy's, we use quality frozen custard ingredients and freshly churn our vanilla and chocolate custard throughout the day," states the fast food chain on its website. The custard-making process starts in the morning, and each restaurant then continues to crank it out to keep up with the lunch and dinner rush. The ingredients it uses are very simple: It creates its namesake product with cream, sugar, and egg yolks, before throwing in cocoa powder or real vanilla extract. Freddy's attributes the success of its custard largely to the egg yolks, which give it a creamier, richer taste, and differentiate it from regular ice cream. The decision to highlight custard and to make it fresh have given this chain an edge in the fast food dessert space.
Chuy's
Chuy's has always had a commitment to serving up fresh food, and its desserts are no different. Since 1982, this Mexican chain has been serving authentic cuisine that it proudly states is scratch-made – and when it's time for dessert, its homemade tres leches cake fulfils that promise. Chuy's cake eschews any boxed cake mixes or shortcuts, and instead is built ingredient by ingredient, with simple components like flour, baking powder, sugar, whole milk, eggs, and vanilla coming together to make the batter. Once that's baked, the final tres leches mixture is poured over, soaking the whole thing with abundant creaminess.
What's especially impressive about Chuy's commitment to its scratch-made dessert, too, is that even what it serves it with is created in its kitchen. Chuy's whips up its very own crème fraîche, made from heavy cream, buttermilk, sugar, and vanilla, and dishes it up with its homemade tres leches. It'd be easy to just dollop this out of a tub, but for this restaurant, that doesn't cut it. The sliced strawberries that come with it amp up that sense of freshness even further. It's little wonder this cake is a hit with customers.
Pappasito's Cantina
To say that Pappasito's Cantina prides itself on making its dishes from scratch is an understatement. The chain has made its name by creating its entire menu with fresh ingredients cooked daily, with nothing poured out of a can, and no dishes purchased by a third-party supplier. That's the case for its desserts, too, which Pappasito's clearly crafts with attentiveness, and with several of them explicitly dubbed as scratch-made. One of these is its homemade tres leches: Pappasito's makes this dessert from the ground up, and the fact that it's crowned with a meringue made in-store each day is particularly committed for a chain restaurant.
Perhaps even more noteworthy is that Pappasito's even makes its own brownies. Its Fiesta Fudge Brownies, a double-chocolate affair, are scratch-made and served with chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, and glazed pecans. It'd be easy for Pappasito's to take the easy route here and just buy ready-made brownies from an external distributor. Choosing not to do so, though, shows a real dedication to its original mission.
Mimi's Cafe
Everything about Mimi's Cafe screams a cozy vibe and homemade food — but just because an eatery has that feeling about it, doesn't mean it actually crafts its dishes in-house. Luckily, Mimi's Cafe goes the distance when it comes to its desserts and its baked goods. Mimi's bread pudding is a great example of a scratch-made dessert done right. Studded with raisins, drizzled with whiskey sauce, and served with whipped cream, it's comforting and homey, without feeling basic or plain. No wonder it's such a favorite among its customers.
Mimi's Crispy Bread Pudding is another take on this dessert that the chain makes from scratch. The dish, which can be either a breakfast or something you enjoy at the end of the meal, is made of its "... housemade bread pudding dipped in French toast batter and breadcrumbs, then fried until golden and delicious," as the restaurant says on Facebook. So, it's essentially homemade twice, and it's all the more tasty for it.
Fogo de Chão
At Fogo de Chão, the emphasis is very much on the meat that rotates around the dining hall, which is freshly grilled before being sent to your table. However, that's not the only thing fresh at this restaurant. On its website, Fogo describes its desserts as "homemade recipes," with the Brazilian rodizio tinkering away at them in-house instead of shipping them in. Dishes like its papaya cream (made with fresh papaya) and chocolate brigadeiro feel idiosyncratic to the restaurant, whereas others, like its molten chocolate cake and key lime pie, are slightly more down-the-line — but no less effective for that fact.
The chocolate brigadeiro in particular is not only instinctive to Fogo de Chão, but is one of the most popular desserts at any steakhouse chain, if social media is anything to go by. Made with truffled chocolate in a cookie crust and topped with even more chocolate, it's definitely something you should remember is coming while the endless selection of meat continues to arrive table side, so you don't miss out. Remember, too, that a key rule when eating at Fogo de Chão is that you have to order these desserts from staff; once the chefs have crafted them, it's up to you to ask, and unlike the meat, they won't be sent around the room.
Maggiano's Little Italy
If you want a dessert you know has been made from scratch, Maggiano's Little Italy is the place to go. This Italian chain is renowned for serving up homemade desserts, and it's loud and proud in expressing that, unlike other places, these dishes are made in-house. You're kind of spoiled for choice here, too: You can order its Gigi's Butter Cake – a house-made cake topped with a brown-butter glaze and complemented with the fresh pop of strawberries — or its scratch-made tiramisu – an elegant affair composed of ladyfingers doused in espresso, sandwiched between layers of mascarpone and topped with chocolate. If neither of these is your thing, go simpler with its homemade New York-style cheesecake, which is crowned with house-made whipped cream and served with a side of strawberry sauce.
Maggiano's investment in the continued quality of its house-made desserts and other dishes is pretty clear. The Italian chain boasts a world-renowned chef, Anthony Amoroso, spearheading its menu development. When Amoroso joined Maggiano's in late 2024, he helped the restaurant continue its turnaround effort to improve its food and stay relevant in an increasingly competitive market. Luckily, its desserts remain a jewel in its crown.
Uncle Julio's
At Uncle Julio's, they don't just know how to make dessert from scratch — they also know how to make it fun. This Mexican chain has committed itself to scratch-made food from day one, and that's carried over to its dessert menu, which may be small, but is certainly mighty. The star of the show is its Chocolate Piñata, a dish that's not just tasty, but a visual showstopper. This dessert consists of a hanging globe of dark chocolate, which is stuffed full with homemade churros and fresh fruit. Crack it open, feel the satisfaction of doing so, and then eat everything — including the piñata.
Those homemade churros can also be ordered as a separate dish, served with chocolate and cajeta sauce, a traditional Mexican caramel made with goat milk, and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Or, go for sopapillas, little piles of fried pastry paired with honey. It's all delightfully fresh, and beyond that, these desserts really do have the sense of being crafted with care. No disappointingly flat, store-bought options here, people.
The Capital Grille
It's not unreasonable to expect a high-end experience when eating at The Capital Grille, given the prices this upmarket steakhouse chain asks you to pay. However, it's fair to say the restaurant is well aware of this — so when it comes to its desserts, it goes the extra mile. The Capital Grille doesn't rely on its primary chefs to craft its desserts, but instead, it employs an in-house pastry chef at every location. As its website explains: "... our pastry chef is the first to arrive each day (before dawn, no less) to begin crafting the day's confections — all of which are made from scratch."
As for what those confections are, you can opt for its signature cheesecake, with a brûléed topping and served with fresh berries, or a flourless chocolate espresso cake (which, in case you were worried about being kept up all night, is made with decaffeinated espresso powder). Its coconut cream pie, meanwhile, is finished with a housemade sugar cookie tuile, giving the dessert a further touch of class. No matter what you order, though, you can feel safe in the knowledge it was created there and then, by hands that know what they're doing.