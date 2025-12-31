Fast Food Chain Menu Items That Are Truly Made From Scratch

Don't be shocked — plenty of fast food is actually made from scratch. We get your suprise, though. A lot of descriptors come to mind when you think about fast food menu items. Tasty, certainly, is one word. Do you believe Taco Bell employees are practicing a labor of love, though? "Over-the-top" is certainly one that gets used, and we've chronicled the most over-the-top fast food items of all time. Maybe you wax nostalgic about, say, Wendy's menu items from the 1990s. "Where can I get something made from scratch," though? That's not exactly on the tip of your tongue while you're sitting in the drive thru. Some fast food joints go the extra mile, however.

The trick, of course, is maintaining speedy service while making food from scratch. This can be done. If there's any characteristic that all fast food restaurants share, it's knowing how to do things with maximum efficiency. Even if it's hand-pressing burger patties or slow-churning frozen custard. The customer's wait time remains short, but the quality improves. Here are a few fast food menu items actually made from scratch.