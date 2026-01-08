10 Rules To Know Before Visiting Fogo De Chão

Fogo de Chão likes to do things a little differently. This Brazilian churrascaria, or steakhouse, is known both for its exemplary selection of freshly-cooked Brazilian steakhouse meats and the unique way that they're presented, with its servers (or gauchos) parading through the dining hall with chunks of beef, pork, and chicken piled high on skewers. Fogo de Chão has been honing this specific service style since 1979, and by now it's perfected the combination of all-you-can-eat meat and flair that's made it so famous.

However, because dining at Fogo de Chão feels so distinct from eating anywhere else, it can also sometimes be a little bit daunting. What do you need to know about the difference between all of the various experiences it offers? How do you keep the meat coming, or stop it when you can't eat anymore? Plus, what's the etiquette around ordering and tipping? It all feels like a minefield, but the truth is that by mastering a few simple rules before you visit the restaurant, you can make sure that your trip is as smooth and stress-free as possible. Ready to master the art of eating at a Brazilian steakhouse? We've got you covered.