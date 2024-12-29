The Best Dessert At 9 Popular Steakhouse Chains, According To Social Media

Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is a signature dessert that has become synonymous with indulgence. This rich treat starts with a house-made pecan brownie as its base, offering a slightly crunchy yet chewy texture. It's then topped with a generous scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, perfectly balancing the richness of the brownie. To elevate the experience, warm chocolate sauce is poured on top, oozing over the decadent brownie and creating a warm, gooey bite.

The final touch includes chocolate shavings and whipped cream, giving it a decadent presentation that's hard to resist. Diners can't seem to get enough of the deep chocolate flavor and satisfying texture, with one reviewer on Business Insider saying, "We loved the crunch of the pecan brownie and the decadent chocolate sauce on top."

Guests often remark that while the portion is large enough to share, it's so delicious they'd rather keep it all for themselves. Another reviewer on YouTube shared in between bites, "This is good!" If you're looking for a dessert that combines all the best flavors into one indulgent dish, this is the one to order next time you're at Outback.