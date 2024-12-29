The Best Dessert At 9 Popular Steakhouse Chains, According To Social Media
Enjoying dessert after a delicious meal is just one of life's greatest joys. It's also a perfect way to conclude a satisfying meal at a steakhouse chain. While steak and savory sides usually steal the spotlight, the following restaurants have managed to serve some truly unforgettable sweet treats to their guests. Whether you're a fan of rich, decadent chocolate cake, nostalgic classics, or gooey brownies piled high with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup, these chains prove that there's a standout option for everyone.
Here are some popular desserts from national steakhouse chains that come highly recommended by consistently earning rave reviews, praise on TikTok, and even diners who try to copy the recipes at home. From comforting apple pies to signature chocolate sensations, these sweet delights have become iconic menu items that keep diners coming back for more. Let's take a closer look at why each of these desserts deserves its place in the spotlight.
1. Outback Steakhouse – Chocolate Thunder from Down Under
Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is a signature dessert that has become synonymous with indulgence. This rich treat starts with a house-made pecan brownie as its base, offering a slightly crunchy yet chewy texture. It's then topped with a generous scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, perfectly balancing the richness of the brownie. To elevate the experience, warm chocolate sauce is poured on top, oozing over the decadent brownie and creating a warm, gooey bite.
The final touch includes chocolate shavings and whipped cream, giving it a decadent presentation that's hard to resist. Diners can't seem to get enough of the deep chocolate flavor and satisfying texture, with one reviewer on Business Insider saying, "We loved the crunch of the pecan brownie and the decadent chocolate sauce on top."
Guests often remark that while the portion is large enough to share, it's so delicious they'd rather keep it all for themselves. Another reviewer on YouTube shared in between bites, "This is good!" If you're looking for a dessert that combines all the best flavors into one indulgent dish, this is the one to order next time you're at Outback.
2. Logan's Roadhouse – Mississippi Brownie
At Logan's Roadhouse, the Mississippi Brownie offers a heavenly combination of flavors and textures that satisfy any sweet tooth. This warm, house-made brownie is baked to perfection, achieving that ideal balance between fudgy and cakey. To take it up a notch, the brownie is generously topped with soft marshmallows, which melt slightly from the warmth, adding a gooey, nostalgic twist. A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream is added on top, providing a cooling contrast to the warm brownie. Finally, a generous drizzle of rich chocolate and caramel sauce brings everything together, creating a truly indulgent experience.
Guests rave about this dessert, with one TikToker saying it's "Lit" elevated take on a classic brownie sundae and another commenting on Facebook that it's "worth the cheat day." The mix of marshmallows, sauces, and ice cream ensures every bite is packed with flavor, texture, and a satisfying sweetness. Whether you're ending a hearty steak dinner or simply stopping in for this treat, the Mississippi Brownie hits all the right notes.
3. Texas Roadhouse – Granny's Apple Classic
Texas Roadhouse's Granny's Apple Classic is the ultimate comfort dessert, evoking happy memories of homemade apple pie. This nostalgic treat begins with a warm, flaky pie crust filled with perfectly spiced apple slices that are tender and sweet. The cinnamon and brown sugar create a cozy flavor that pairs beautifully with the tartness of the apples. A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream sits atop the pie, slowly melting into the warm filling and adding a cool, creamy contrast. To make it even more special, the dessert is drizzled with a honey cinnamon caramel sauce, enhancing the sweetness while providing a delicious twist.
It's been called "the best apple pie ever," and one diner on Dessert News said, "I liked it almost — almost! — as much as the steak." Another reviewer on TikTok said, "Mi postre favorite" which is Spanish for "my favorite dessert." There's no question that this dessert hits all the right flavor notes and is a comforting way to finish your meal.
4. Morton's The Steakhouse – Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake
Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake has earned its iconic status for a reason — it's the perfect splurge. This molten chocolate cake delivers a rich, velvety center that oozes warm, decadent chocolate with every bite, creating an experience that's both luxurious and comforting. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to balance its richness, the contrast of warm and cool textures makes it a dessert that one commentor on Instagram says helps to "get out of your midweek slump."
The cake's allure is so strong that it requires advance planning — it must be ordered with dinner to allow for its meticulous preparation. Fans rave about it on social media, with one diner on Facebook proclaiming, "My favorite," and another stating, "[The] fact that it's made fresh makes it THE BEST!" That kind of devotion speaks volumes about its quality. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake stands out as the ultimate end to an exceptional dining experience, leaving guests already eager for their next visit.
5. LongHorn Steakhouse – Chocolate Stampede
LongHorn Steakhouse's Chocolate Stampede is a dessert designed to wow chocolate lovers with its sheer indulgence and incredible portion size. Made with six kinds of chocolate, this dessert delivers layer upon layer of rich, velvety flavor that feels like a celebration with every bite. Served alongside cool, creamy vanilla ice cream, it's the perfect combination of textures and temperatures — warm, decadent chocolate meets the refreshing chill of smooth ice cream.
Guests can't stop raving about it, especially its size, which is as impressive as its taste. One fan on YouTube said, "worth the cheat day," and another declared, "That was good!" Over on TikTok, yet another reviewer enthusiastically declared, "Best dessert ever! We picked the Chocolate Stampede, and it was huge. There is so much chocolate."
For those who crave a dessert that feels like a grand finale, the Chocolate Stampede is unbeatable. This sweet treat is an experience meant to be shared (or conquered solo if you dare). LongHorn's commitment to flavor and decadence makes this dessert a must-try, leaving guests feeling both satisfied and slightly in awe of its chocolatey greatness.
6. Ruth's Chris Steak House – Chocolate Sin Cake
Ruth's Chris Steak House's Chocolate Sin Cake is a dessert that lives up to its name — pure indulgence in every bite. This flourless chocolate cake is crafted for those who crave a rich, velvety treat that melts in your mouth. By eliminating flour, the cake achieves an ultra-smooth, dense texture, allowing the deep, intense chocolate flavor to take center stage.
Guests can't get enough of its luxurious quality. One Instagram reviewer perfectly captured the experience, writing, "This is what Fridays are made of!" while another commented, "Craving this right now!" It's the kind of dessert that feels like a true reward after an exceptional meal, offering a moment of pure chocolate bliss.
The Chocolate Sin Cake is elevated further by its artful presentation and thoughtful portioning, making it ideal for sharing or savoring slowly. For chocolate lovers, indulgence and sophistication are what guests rave about long after their visit. Ruth's Chris has perfected the art of decadent simplicity, and the Chocolate Sin Cake is proof that sometimes less is more when it comes to achieving dessert perfection.
7. Fogo de Chão – Chocolate Brigadeiro
Fogo de Chão's Chocolate Brigadeiro is a luxurious homage to the beloved Brazilian truffle dessert, reimagined as a decadent cake that has guests raving. This indulgent treat starts with a chocolate cookie crust layered with smooth, truffle-style chocolate cream and sealed with a rich chocolate ganache. Topped with delicate chocolate sprinkles, it's a dessert that combines texture, flavor, and elegance in every bite.
Guests praise the Chocolate Brigadeiro for its balance of richness without overwhelming sweetness. One diner on Facebook said it is "amazing, and I will always pick it!!!," while another commented, "The Chocolate Brigadeiro Cake without question!"
By paying tribute to a traditional Brazilian dessert, Fogo de Chão delivers both authenticity and sophistication, offering a chocolate experience that feels special and refined. Whether this one is shared or enjoyed solo, the Chocolate Brigadeiro continues to leave a lasting impression, earning its spot as a must-try for anyone with a love for chocolate and a taste for tradition.
8. Smith & Wollensky – Gigantic Chocolate Cake
Smith & Wollensky's Gigantic Chocolate Cake is an unforgettable experience that has guests coming back for more. This towering, five-layer masterpiece is brushed with Bailey's Irish Cream, filled with smooth milk chocolate mousse, and enveloped in a luxurious dark chocolate ganache. The combination of flavors and textures creates a cake that's as indulgent as it is impressive.
Guests rave about how moist and rich each bite is, with the layers perfectly balancing the mousse's sweetness and the ganache's bold depth. One reviewer on Instagram described it as, "My favorite cake of all time." Another commented, "Absolutely amazing!" Its impressive size also makes it ideal for sharing, though many diners happily take on the challenge solo, savoring every forkful of chocolate decadence.
Smith & Wollensky's Gigantic Chocolate Cake delivers indulgence, satisfaction, and a sense of celebration to every meal. It's the ultimate way to treat yourself or enjoy with friends because this cake feels like a reward in every bite, solidifying its place as a must-try for chocolate lovers.
9. The Capital Grille – Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake
The Capital Grille's Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake is a standout dessert beloved for its rich, indulgent flavor and smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Made with Belgian chocolate and a hint of espresso, it perfectly balances the deep richness of chocolate with a subtle coffee undertone. This luxurious treat is so adored that The Capital Grille shares the recipe on its website, allowing guests to try recreating it at home — though most agree nothing compares to enjoying the real thing in person at the restaurant.
Guests frequently praise this dessert for being worth every penny, with one reviewer on Facebook describing it as "my top favorite dessert on the menu" and "so divine!" Its dense, fudgy consistency delivers a satisfying bite without being overly sweet, while the espresso elevates the flavor profile, making it sophisticated and unique.
Whether you're rounding out a celebration dinner or simply indulging in a special treat, The Capital Grille's Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake offers a memorable and elegant finale. It's the kind of dessert that leaves a lasting impression — one bite is all it takes to understand why it's a favorite among guests.
How we determined the best dessert at each steakhouse
Identifying the most popular desserts at the nation's chain steakhouses was not an easy task, but I was definitely up for the challenge. To find out which dessert offerings were the best at each one, I used a combination of guest reviews and top comments from multiple social media outlets.
I started by analyzing customer feedback on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, then sifted through restaurant blogs and other foodie finds to help me gauge which desserts were most loved by guests. I watched videos of diners trying the desserts for the first time to get their reactions and comments. I also watched videos of ultimate fans who order the same dessert every time they dine at a particular restaurant.
Having tried several of these myself, I have to say that I agree! One thing is true: These steakhouses seem to put as much effort into their desserts as they do their steaks.