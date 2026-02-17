This Italian Restaurant Chain Boasts A World-Renowned Chef

When you have a hankering for Italian cuisine, there is certainly no shortage of options. The Cheesecake Factory, Noodles & Company, and Bonefish Grill are among the restaurant chains that serve the best pasta in Daily Meal's opinion. Only a few of those on that list also made Daily Meal's ranking of popular Italian restaurant chains in America. With a world-renowned chef elevating its menu, Maggiano's Little Italy is one of those chains.

Chef Anthony Amoroso has had a stunning career. Starting as a sous chef at Oceana in New York City, he has worked at the MGM Grand's Fiamma Trattoria & Bar and the Bellagio's Michael Mina restaurant in Las Vegas, the latter of which earned two Michelin stars. He even competed against Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto on "Iron Chef America." Fast forward to September 2024, Maggiano's appointed the star chef as its vice president of innovation and growth.

This leadership role is a first for the restaurant and puts the acclaimed chef in charge of designing the menu of Italian-American classics. In the press release announcement (per PR Newswire), Maggiano's president Dominique Bertolone said, "Chef Amoroso's Michelin distinction is more than just an accolade — it embodies his extraordinary creativity, meticulous precision, and unwavering passion for culinary excellence. With his leadership, we're poised to push the boundaries of flavor and innovation, delivering a dining experience unlike any other that will delight and inspire our guests."