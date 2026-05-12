12 Of The Highest-Rated Cast-Iron Skillets On Amazon In 2026
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Before aluminum cookware arrived in the early 1900s, cast iron was the most used material because of its durability, lasting for generations with proper care. That's why cast-iron cookware is still coveted today, alongside other benefits. For instance, it can maintain a consistent temperature and hold heat even after removing it from the source, as well as be used for cooking on stovetops and baking in ovens. The material is free of toxic chemicals, too, including those used in enamel coatings. If you're looking for a new trusty cast-iron skillet for your kitchen, Amazon is a fantastic place to find one of high quality in 2026.
There are so many cast-iron skillets on Amazon that it can be overwhelming to find the best ones. From long-established brands like Lodge Cast Iron and Le Creuset to newer brands like NutriChef and Stargazer Cast Iron, the online retail marketplace has cast-iron cookware for every budget. The items below are the highest-rated skillets and sets available, narrowed down to the best one per brand. Keep in mind that availability and prices can vary depending on demand and sale periods, but this list demonstrates typical prices as of the time of writing. With that out of the way, let's get to this collection of the 12 highest-rated cast-iron skillets on Amazon in 2026.
Lodge Cast Iron seasoned dual-handle skillets
Along with being one of the top cast-iron brands to buy, Lodge is the oldest cast-iron cookware brand in the United States (since 1896), so it's no surprise that it dominates Amazon's product listing of highest-rated cast-iron skillets. Stamped skillets and sets are among them, but Lodge Cast Iron seasoned dual-handle skillets are at the top of the list. These are available in two sizes — 8 inches and 12 inches — on the retail marketplace. Along with a handle on each side, the other two sides feature spouts to facilitate pouring. Since they're already seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil, you can use them straight out of the package.
You can find Lodge Cast Iron seasoned dual-handle skillets on Amazon for $21.95 to $29.63, depending on the size.
Cuisinel 18-piece cast-iron cookware set
You might not be familiar with the Cuisinel brand, but it's achieving its mission to provide high-quality cast-iron cookware at affordable prices on Amazon. In particular, its 18-piece set has received high praise from customers. It comes with four skillets of different sizes, a square grill pan with a glass lid, and silicone handle grips are included to protect your hands from the retained heat while cooking or serving meals. Additionally, the set comes with a pan scraper for easier cleaning and a metal pan rack for convenient storage.
The Cuisinel 18-piece cast-iron cookware set is on Amazon for $486.51, but individual skillet sizes and other set combinations are available for $39.99 to $119.99.
Paris Hilton 10-inch enameled cast-iron heart skillet
If you want to blend a bit of style into your cooking and baking, the Paris Hilton kitchen line has been doing just that since 2023. You might not expect much from the American socialite's cookware, but her heart-shaped skillets have earned some of the highest ratings on Amazon. Manufactured by Epoca, an international houseware designer and distributor, these skillets feature an enamel coating that's made to last. They're compatible with all cooktops and can withstand oven temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Paris Hilton 10-inch enameled cast-iron heart skillet is available in pink on Amazon with a list price of $34.99, while the uncoated seasoned skillet is usually $24.99.
Bayou Classic 16-inch cast-iron double-handled skillet with pour spouts
Bayou Classic has been making quality cookware for every kitchen – indoor and outdoor – since 1985. Among its cast-iron skillets, the 16-inch is a customer favorite. The giant size means that you can prepare large meals for gatherings, and the large loop handles allow for better grip when carrying the pan for serving. You also won't have to worry about ingredients crowding as they cook — making it an ideal cookware substitute if you don't have a paella pan, with some heat adjustments, of course. Featuring a bit of Bayou Classic personality, the skillet also has an alligator etched into the bottom.
The Bayou Classic 16-inch cast-iron double-handled skillet with pour spouts is typically priced at $79.88 on Amazon.
Utopia Kitchen premium cast-iron skillets
For more than 10 years, Utopia Kitchen has aimed to be a source of versatile cookware with exceptional durability. Its line of cast-iron skillets offers premium quality, and it shows in the customer ratings on Amazon. Whether you need a small pan for single-serving meals or something larger for serving a family of four or more, a skillet size is available for every need. Vegetable oil is used to pre-season the pans so that you don't have to, and each size option features pour spouts for convenience, while the larger ones have an additional short, wide handle for improved maneuverability.
Depending on the color and size, you can get Utopia Kitchen premium cast-iron skillets on Amazon for $8.99 to $29.99.
Victoria pre-seasoned cast-iron skillets with long handles
You may not be familiar with Victoria since it's based in Colombia, but this family-owned business has been established since 1939 and started producing a line of cast-iron pans and griddles in 1974. Made with extra-thick edges and natural, consciously sourced materials for durability and food safety, its line of cast-iron skillets is pre-seasoned with European flaxseed oil. All of them have a long handle on one side, while some also have a short, wide handle on the opposite side.
Victoria pre-seasoned cast-iron skillets with long handles are usually priced from $9.59 to $24.99 on Amazon, while dual-handle skillets are also available for $24.99 to $39.99.
Amazon Basics 15-inch pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet
Many retailers have their own private labels of products, such as Favorite Day and Good & Gather at Target and Kirkland Signature at Costco, and Amazon is no different. In 2009, the online marketplace launched its Amazon Basics brand, which has expanded from electronics to include all manner of home, kitchen, office, and automotive items. Its cast-iron skillet is a highly rated option among its cookware and is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil. Featuring one long and one short handle with spouts on either side, the large diameter makes it ideal for cooking large meals or oversized desserts.
The Amazon Basics 15-inch pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet is on Amazon for $44.91.
Le Creuset enameled cast-iron skillets
When it was founded in 1925, Le Creuset was the first brand in the culinary world to add an enamel coating to the cast-iron cocotte and to bring pops of color into the kitchen. Its signature fiery orange is one of the cookware colors that will never go out of style, and you can get that vibrant hue on the brand's enameled cast-iron skillets (alongside other colors). Although they're the lightest cast-iron pans on the market, these skillets are known for their perfected design and superior performance. The biggest benefit, though, might be that the interior surface features a black stain enamel, so traditional seasoning and maintenance are unnecessary, and cleanup is a breeze.
Depending on the color and size, Le Creuset enameled cast-iron skillets can range in price from $254.99 to $259.95 on Amazon. Square skillets are also on Amazon for $229.95 to 234.95.
NutriChef 12-Inch cast-iron skillet set
Offering some of the best cookware sets to grab for value, NurtiChef has been on a mission to make home cooking more accessible and healthier for all since 2014. Its 12-inch cast-iron skillet set is among the highest rated in that category on Amazon. Featuring pour spouts and two handles (one of which is long), the pan is naturally non-stick and pre-seasoned. In addition to the skillet, this set comes with a glass lid with an orange silicone handle in the center. Since the heat of cooking spreads to the handles on bare cast-iron skillets, you also get a matching silicone cover for the long handle.
The NutriChef 12-Inch cast-iron skillet set is typically priced at $49.99 on Amazon, and other sizes and sets are also available.
Petromax pre-seasoned cast-iron skillets with long handles
Producing equipment for outdoor adventures for more than a century, Petromax makes products with durability and longevity in mind. The German company is known for making the oldest pressure lamp in the world, but its line of cast-iron skillets (also referred to as fire pans) is also highly regarded for being made with quality components and materials. With long and short handles for convenience, each skillet has a pre-seasoned and treated finish that can withstand cooking on a stove, in an oven, or over an open campfire.
Petromax pre-seasoned cast-iron skillets with long handles range in price from $44.98 to $82.98 on Amazon, depending on the size.
Jim Beam 10.5-inch pre-seasoned square cast-iron skillet
Jim Bean is better known for being the best-selling whiskey brand in America, but it has a line of cast-iron skillets as well. Rather than the distillery itself making the cookware, it partnered with and licensed its brand to Style Asia Inc. to produce a line of pans and accessories for barbecue and tailgating enthusiasts. Its top-rated skillet on Amazon features a square design rather than the traditional round shape. Manufactured with high-quality materials, the pre-seasoned pan can be used on a campfire, grill, and stove, as well as in an oven.
The Jim Beam 10.5-inch pre-seasoned square cast-iron skillet is on Amazon for $35.13.
Stargazer Cast Iron seasoned premium skillets with long handles
Fed up with companies cutting corners and using inferior materials, housewares designer Peter Huntley founded Stargazer Cast Iron in 2015 to give consumers quality skillets at reasonable prices. The pans go through a finishing process that makes their surfaces smoother compared to other brands. Then, each one is seasoned by hand with two coats of a canola-grapeseed-sunflower oil blend, which imparts the brand's signature bronze color. Each one has a flared rim for pouring rather than pour spouts, and the brand name and logo are stamped on the bottom. Plus, when you buy Stargazer, you get the added benefit of supporting products that are made in the United States using sustainable practices.
The 10.5-inch and 12-inch Stargazer Cast Iron seasoned premium cast-iron skillets with long handles are $155 and $175, respectively, on Amazon, while a 13.5-inch dual-handle option is available for $195.