The Oldest Cast-Iron Cookware Brand In The US Is A Southern Gem

Cast iron cookware is a common sight in American households for its long-term durability, and Lodge is perhaps one of the most common brands of all. Lodge forges 50 million pounds of cast iron pots and pans every year, and it all happens in the same small town where the company first started 130 years ago. But it didn't always have that name.

Before Lodge, there was Blacklock, founded in 1896 by Joseph Lodge on the site of an old railroad foundry in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, a town near the Tennessee-Georgia-Alabama border. But instead of railroads and railroad accessories, Blacklock used the cast iron foundry primarily to make cookware, but also clothes irons and tools. This company was an early success, upended by one day in 1910.

In May of that year, a devastating fire destroyed the entire Blacklock foundry. But Joseph Lodge was resourceful enough to build a second foundry just a few blocks away, which began producing cast iron cookware just three months after the blaze. This new foundry was renamed Lodge, and with the experience of the Blacklock years behind it, a soon-to-be iconic brand began to take shape.