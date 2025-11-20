The Best-Selling Whiskey Brand In America Isn't Maker's Mark

The size of Jim Beam's lead becomes clearer once you look at the bourbon aisle around it. When the company sold 17 million cases, the second best was Evan Williams at 3.1 million, followed by Maker's Mark at 3 million. Together, those numbers show how far the rest of the field sits from Beam's position. Even beyond bourbon, the brand holds a place among global whiskey heavyweights, selling more than familiar names from Ireland and Tennessee by far.

The Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, turning the brand's home base into a steady stream of tours, tastings, and barrel room walk-throughs that keep Beam on drinkers' minds long after they leave. The company has also grown after being purchased by Suntory Holdings, which then turned into Beam Suntory. The acquisition helped give the bourbon a global distribution network while keeping the family's recipes and production methods in place. That combination has helped the brand stay visible everywhere from small-town liquor shops to international duty-free shelves. Suntory owns Maker's Mark as well.

That breadth is tied to a legacy many drinkers never learned much about, especially those who didn't know about Jim Beam beyond the familiar bottle on a back bar. The brand's beginnings in early Kentucky, its rebuild after Prohibition, and its generations-deep approach to distilling shaped the identity that still carries it. Even after joining the Beam Suntory portfolio, the company continues relying on the recipes and techniques that built its reputation, reinforcing why many drinkers consider bourbon the best type of whiskey.