6 Cookware Colors That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Certain materials are inherently timeless in a home kitchen. For instance, stainless steel pans will always be easy to cook with and clean, so their place is likely secure in the culinary canon. Accordingly, the most important aspect of any pot or pan is obviously how well it cooks food, but it's not the only thing to consider if you're taking a holistic look at what cookware means in the home. In particular, it's worth considering aesthetics, too.
Home cooks shouldn't neglect how the stylishness of any given piece can help breathe life into the kitchen, and enhance the dining experience from oven to table. Adding color to cookware provides an irreplaceable stylistic pop that can bring your kitchen design together and wow your guests when serving. And it's really nice to look at while cooking.
Enameled cast iron is an enormously popular way to choose cookware with color, but it's not the only option. Pieces made of glass, ceramic, stone, and metal can all have color added. Even stainless steel pots and pans might have handles or other accents in various hues. Color is an essential consideration when choosing cookware, and these six colors are timeless options for any kitchen.
Black
Suitable for all kinds of kitchen decor styles, black is a neutral color that doesn't clash with any others, so it can be used to create a classy contrast with the entire color wheel. Plus, it's worth investing in a good cast iron pan because of their unmatched versatility, and they only come in black (unless you buy enameled cast iron).
Orange
The colorful world of enameled cast iron began with Le Creuset in 1925, and Le Creuset's iconic cookware began with a brilliant orange now known as Volcanique in French markets, or Flame elsewhere. This hue made the world fall in love with colorful cast iron, and similar shades of orange became common sights among competitors. It's still Le Creuset's signature color for a reason.
Blue
Blue is a highly versatile color in general, and this extends to cookware as well. Brighter hues evoke great seaside cuisine like those found on Mediterranean and Caribbean coasts; Le Creuset even has a light blue named Caribbean. But darker blues are equally timeless, often exuding elegance.
White
Perhaps the greatest benefit of a minimalist kitchen is its user friendliness, and white cookware is an obvious choice for these setups. Since white is a neutral color that can go with any other (and keeps the attention on your appetizing dishes), it can bring the same lightness and sophistication to any kitchen or dining space.
Green
Green signals comfort and earthiness, which is why two of the trendiest kitchen colors to try in 2026 are shades of green. The same can be true of your pots and pans. Green cookware calms the mind while cooking, and highlights the connection between nature and the food within.
Red
Red is a bold color choice for cookware that inherently makes a statement. Since red commonly appears in color palettes for holidays with feasts, it's also a safe choice that will just about always belong on a dinner table.