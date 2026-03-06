The Dollar Tree Chocolates Shoppers Say Are Better Than The Name Brand
Spices and canned goods are a couple of food products you might want to buy at Dollar Tree due to their long shelf life and affordable price point. However, while you're there, make sure to stock up on your favorite candies too. Dollar Tree stocks several well-known options but also carries a line of chocolates, which includes peanut butter cups, peanut clusters, and peppermint patties (made by Landmark Confections), that shoppers say are better than the name brand. Strikingly similar to Reese's peanut butter cups, Dollar Tree's version is made from home-style peanut butter that's coated in a chocolatey shell.
Of course, you can make your own peanut butter cups with nothing but melted chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, but when you can buy a 4.5-ounce packet for just $1.25 from Dollar Tree that has impressive reviews, why bother going to the effort? One commenter on Reddit said, "The foil peanut butter cups are the best." Additionally, another user who appears to be a Dollar Tree employee wrote, "The peanut clusters are my favorite. I've turned so many customers onto them, there's never any left for me to get."
Meanwhile, a bag of peppermint patties costs $1.25 too. One customer on the Dollar Tree website described them as "amazing! Best peppermint patties I've ever had & they kinda taste like Andes mints."
What else does Landmark Confections make?
Landmark also makes solid chocolate bars in both milk and dark chocolate as well as filled varieties, including caramel and raspberry, which one customer describes as being as good as British chocolate brand Cadbury's but at a significantly reduced price. These bars are suitable for baking as well as general snacking. The brand makes bags of chocolate-covered raisins and almonds, too, as well as dark chocolate-coated acai and blueberries, so there are plenty of yummy options to choose from.
However, it appears that not every Dollar Tree store carries the entire range; some stores stock the chocolate bars, whereas the bags are best sellers in other DT locations, so you might need to shop around to find exact items. At the moment, the peanut butter cups and the peppermint patties are the only Landmark Confection items available online at Dollar Tree (a minimum order of 12 bags is required).
According to the Landmark Confections website, some of the brand's products are manufactured in Poland and then distributed onwards to Dollar Tree stores in the US or sold on online marketplaces. Landmark Confections itself is a registered trademark of Greenbrier International, which is a subsidiary of Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree stocks some incredible Christmas candies during the holiday season as well as viral items, like pistachio-flavored Dubai chocolate, throughout the year, so it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for unusual or limited-time bargains if you can't find any Landmark treats.