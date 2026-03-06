The Dollar Tree Chocolates Shoppers Say Are Better Than The Name Brand

Spices and canned goods are a couple of food products you might want to buy at Dollar Tree due to their long shelf life and affordable price point. However, while you're there, make sure to stock up on your favorite candies too. Dollar Tree stocks several well-known options but also carries a line of chocolates, which includes peanut butter cups, peanut clusters, and peppermint patties (made by Landmark Confections), that shoppers say are better than the name brand. Strikingly similar to Reese's peanut butter cups, Dollar Tree's version is made from home-style peanut butter that's coated in a chocolatey shell.

Of course, you can make your own peanut butter cups with nothing but melted chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, but when you can buy a 4.5-ounce packet for just $1.25 from Dollar Tree that has impressive reviews, why bother going to the effort? One commenter on Reddit said, "The foil peanut butter cups are the best." Additionally, another user who appears to be a Dollar Tree employee wrote, "The peanut clusters are my favorite. I've turned so many customers onto them, there's never any left for me to get."

Meanwhile, a bag of peppermint patties costs $1.25 too. One customer on the Dollar Tree website described them as "amazing! Best peppermint patties I've ever had & they kinda taste like Andes mints."