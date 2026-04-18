The Dollar Tree Seasoning Shoppers Prefer Over The Name Brand

Dollar Tree is a low-price haven for candy lovers and snack fiends. However, the discount store also carries a treasure trove of aromatic spices for households that like to cook from scratch. One such item is the seasoning salt from Supreme Tradition, which some shoppers actually prefer over the name-brand Lawry's.

In a Reddit thread discussing the flavor of the $1.50 product, the original poster said "Yall DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS It EASILY crushes Lawry's and taste a lot better especially in French fries or burgers." Several follow-up comments stated that it's likely the MSG in the ingredients list that lends the affordable seasoning its yummy quality, with one Redditor even joking that "MSG stands for Makes Stuff Good."

Lawry's seasoned salt is a mixture of salt, sugar, spices (including paprika, celery seed, and turmeric), onion, cornstarch, garlic, and an anti-caking agent to stop it from clumping in the jar. Meanwhile, Supreme Tradition's version contains almost the same ingredients, including identical spices, such as paprika , onion, garlic, and celery. The key difference is the presence of MSG and artificial colors. While you can easily make a copycat Dollar Tree seasoned salt at home (which will give you the flexibility to customize your blend with extra paprika or less garlic, for instance), a ready-made bottle is super-convenient and affordable.