12 Of The Fanciest Foods You Might Be Surprised To Find At Dollar Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no surprise that food prices are high and grocery budgets are tight. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 2022 saw a historic 11% increase in retail food prices. And although this growth is expected to slow, prices aren't likely to drop any time soon.

What's slightly more shocking, however, is that budget retailers like Dollar Tree are coming to our rescue. A 2023 study by the American Journal of Public Health found that dollar stores are one of the fastest-growing types of food retailers in the United States. With expanding selections, accessible locations, and much more reasonable prices, these budget retailers are giving traditional grocery chains a run for their money.

Don't worry, Dollar Tree food options have come a long way from the off-brand chips and stale bread you've come to expect. You can find some true culinary delights gracing the shelves nowadays, including wild-caught salmon and non-dairy milk. Dollar Tree has stepped up its game; so let's review some of your best frugal but fancy food options available at the chain