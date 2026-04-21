The Dollar Tree Chips Some Shoppers Say Are Better Than Fritos

The range of yummy snacks at Dollar Tree includes candy, chocolates, cookies, and trail mix. However, the discount store also carries several savory options, which rival the flavors and textures of the best name brands. According to customers, there's one brand of Dollar Tree chips in particular that's even better than Frito's: El Sabroso barbecue flavored corn chips.

On a Reddit thread praising the taste of these smoky nibbles, the original poster said, "must try!!! $1.25 and 10x better than Fritos Honey BBQ flavor twists," while another Redditor, who appears to be a DT employee, concurred and said, "yeah these are really good, better than the other BBQ Corn chips we carry. Taste just as good as Frito's at a much lower price (5.5oz $1.25 vs 3.37oz $2.75 and up)." A third commenter said, "Two bags almost satisfies the craving."

Manufactured by Snak King, El Sabroso barbecue corn chips contain similar ingredients to Honey BBQ Fritos, such as corn, vegetable oil, and seasonings. The only thing that sets them apart is that the chips have a rectangular shape (like a regular bag of Fritos) instead of a corkscrew appearance, which makes them great for scooping up salsa and creamy dips.