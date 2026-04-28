9 Best Grocery Store Cakes, According To Customers
Grocery store cakes don't always get glowing reviews from customers. Many have a bad reputation for being pre-frozen or dry, having overly sweet frosting, and being pumped with artificial flavors. Alternatively, the gloriously fresh, hand-crafted, and decadent cakes from local bakeries tend to cost a pretty penny, leaving customers in search of a middle ground. According to customers online, there are some grocery store cakes that actually give the high-end bakeries a run for their money. Plus, they tend to be a lot less expensive.
Whether you're looking for a decadent dessert to serve to your party guests, something to impress over the holidays, or a birthday cake that looks and tastes like you just baked it yourself, some stores have a lot to offer in the bakery section. From bright, fresh fruit flavors to indulgent chocolate delights, these are some of the best store-bought cakes that impress customers with their moist texture, high-quality taste, and stunning presentation.
Tuxedo cake from Costco
It's no secret that Costco's bakery is full of affordable, mouth-watering pastries and treats. According to hundreds of reviews online, one of the best cakes you can find at Costco is the tuxedo cake. This dreamy mousse cake is made for chocolate lovers, featuring indulgent layers of moist chocolate cake, fluffy vanilla and chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache, and crunchy chocolate chunks throughout. Its presentation is as glorious as the taste itself.
Customers appreciate that the spongy parts of the cake are dense and rich, but they're offset by the light and airy mousse, helping it pass as a restaurant or bakery-grade dessert. This five-layer treat has become a birthday party staple for many, but some shoppers warn that it's so temptingly tasty you might not be able to leave the Costco parking lot without digging in. One Redditor commented, "I usually just eat it in the car before I get to the gas pumps," so it's safe to say this is one of the best desserts at Costco.
Private Selection cheesecake from Kroger
If you're looking for a classic cheesecake that gives the Cheesecake Factory a run for its money, look no further than Kroger's private brand, Private Selection. If you don't have time to whip up your own classic cheesecake recipe at home, you can purchase this cheesecake by the slice, the half, or the whole, and it delivers everything you'd expect from this popular creamy dessert. One buyer left a review on the Kroger site that read, "Although eating nearly two thousand calories in under 15 minutes is not good for any organ, nothing could be any better for the soul."
What customers really appreciate about this cake is the thick graham cracker crust. A shopper on Reddit even claims their finance has requested this particular cheesecake as their birthday cake for seven years in a row, and that it never fails to impress. It comes without decorations or additions, so you can dress it up yourself by serving it with fresh berries or raspberry sauce.
Tres Leches cake from HEB
Shoppers tend to be extra critical of grocery store tres leches cakes because it can be very difficult to perfect the milk-soaked texture that the dessert is known for. However, according to customers online, HEB makes a fantastic tres leches cake that boasts a similar taste and texture to authentic tres leches cakes from Mexico. Shoppers claim the ingredients are perfectly complementary between the moist sponge cake, soupy milk that collects at the bottom, and soft vanilla whipped cream. In fact, the frosting itself is so popular that the bakery even sells it on its own.
True to its name, the cake is made with three milks: sweetened condensed, evaporated, and whole. The delicious dessert is baked fresh in-store and topped with fresh seasonal fruit. One customer on Reddit compared the HEB cake to another grocery store's version and wrote, "I prefer this one way better. bigger portion, the whipped topping is not too much, no strawberry jam crap, the cake and milk is just fit my likings... also, additional fruit slices makes its like cherry on top."
Berry Chantilly cake from Whole Foods
Perhaps one of the most internet-famous cakes on the market is the berry chantilly cake from Whole Foods, and for good reason. This opulent cake tastes just as fabulous as it looks, according to tons of customers online. It features a combination of raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries both on top and layered throughout the cake itself. The vanilla cake itself is sweet and airy, while the mascarpone cream frosting is light, thin, and not overly sweet. One food reviewer compares the frosting to the cream inside of a cannoli, noting a hint of almond flavor, and compliments the contrast of the acidity from the fresh fruit.
Another reviewer trying the cake for the first time on TikTok stated, "Wow! That melts really quickly on your tongue... It's so refreshing, and it's not overly sugary." He describes the frosting as being thinner than cream cheese, which helps to balance it all out. Another TikTok food reviewer claimed this is simply the best grocery store cake that there is. She stated, "I went to culinary school, and let me just tell you, a grocery store cake has no business hitting this hard."
Trader Joe's sheet cake
Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes took the internet by storm for their impressively moist texture and highly anticipated seasonal flavors. The original flavors, which tend to be on shelves year-round, are chantilly cream vanilla bean and dark chocolate ganache, but the store has capitalized on customers' love for these mini delights by rotating flavors regularly. Popular seasonal and limited-time offerings include cookies and cream, carrot cake, lemon, yellow cake with chocolate frosting, pumpkin spice, and toasted coconut. Customers frequently debate the best flavors online — we even performed our own ranking of the mini sheet cakes – but the vanilla with buttercream frosting and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting generally receive high praise from lots of customers online, leaving them wondering what makes the Trader Joe's cakes so delicious.
Customers appreciate that these cakes are moist, sweet, and feature an excellent ratio of cake to frosting. Plus, at just $5.49, they're a great value and perfect crowd-pleaser to bring to a small get-together with your friends. One Redditor explained exactly why these live up to the hype: "It's quite difficult to find grocery store cake that actually tastes good. I bought a different carrot cake from a local grocery store in my city and it just didn't compare. Extremely dry and dense, lack of flavor, and $6 more than the TJ's version."
Publix carrot cake
Some shoppers consider Publix's store-bought carrot cake to be the very best in the business, even giving their own homemade creations a run for their money. You can purchase it as a simpler two-layer bar cake or as an entire carrot torte cake, complete with festive icing decor, whole pecan garnish, and four layers of fabulous spiced cake. One Reddit user explained what sets this cake apart and makes it a top-tier grocery store offering: "English walnuts. Actual carrot shavings. And NO raisins."
One of the main complaints that shoppers often have with carrot cake in general is that there is more spice flavor than actual carrot, but not only does this cake feature real carrot shreds, but it's actually the third ingredient listed. The cake itself is moist and bursts with flavor from the combination of nutmeg and cinnamon with pineapple, walnuts, and carrots. And the cream cheese frosting is "tangy, smooth, and slightly sweet", according to one Instagram food reviewer who highly recommends this delicious dessert.
Safeway vanilla cake
Customers praise Safeway's "nothing fancy" approach to its bakery cakes, often ranking them above other grocery store bakeries. One Redditor wrote, "They make some nice no frills cakes. A lot of bakeries these days seem to focus on making a cake that looks nice and is very Instagrammable but lacks on flavor or texture. Safeway is just good at keeping things simple." The vanilla cake, in particular, is one that customers recommend.
Despite coming frozen, like most grocery store bakery cakes, the Safeway vanilla cake manages to impress with a light, fluffy texture and velvety smooth frosting that doesn't cross the line of becoming sickly sweet. You can purchase this sheet cake plain, or get it custom-decorated for a special event or occasion as an excellent budget-friendly bakery option. One commenter on Reddit, who is the dedicated baker for their family and friends, even admitted that Safeway is their backup if they don't have time to bake their own. They wrote, "No lie: if I get squashed for time, I will order a Safeway cake and decorate it myself."
New Seasons Market banana cake
New Seasons Market is a small grocery store chain with 20 locations across the Portland area, and among its local, organic, and meat and seafood products is a legendary bakery item that has become nothing short of a Portland tradition. The New Seasons Market banana cake is a Portland classic, and the recipe originated with a local bakery called Kienow's more than 90 years ago. However, when the bakery shut its doors in 1999, it handed the recipe off to New Seasons, which still sells it today.
This nostalgic dessert features freshly sliced bananas wedged between moist, fluffy layers of cake and creamy mascarpone whipped cream frosting. There's a subtle sweetness that doesn't overpower the authentic banana flavor, making it clear why this is a fan-favorite among Oregonians. The fact that it's stood the test of time not only adds nostalgia, but also proves a testament to the recipe. One commenter on Facebook even served it as their wedding cake back in 1978.
99 Ranch Market Taro Cake
99 Ranch Market is an authentic Asian market with an impressive bakery, teeming with unique, international savory and sweet offerings. There are more than 50 locations, many of which are in California. Among visually appealing and popular pastries such as egg tarts, crunchy cream-filled rolls, and rainbow mousse cake is a delicious taro cake. Taro is a common ingredient in many Asian cuisines, and is known for its slightly sweet and nutty flavor, often likened to that of a sweet potato.
According to one TikTok food review online, "It's a taro cake that features white cake, mashed taro filling, and whipped cream that's not too sweet". Plus, it comes beautifully decorated with fresh kiwis, strawberries, and blueberries. The reviewer compares this to the ever-popular berry chantilly cake from Whole Foods, commenting on its lovely light texture and touch of taro flavor. Its beautiful presentation, even layers, and unique flavor make it an excellent option to serve at a party as well. If you're looking for a more unique cake to celebrate a birthday, the 99 Ranch Market bakery might be just the place for you.