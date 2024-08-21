Costco's Fabled Pumpkin Pie Is Back Way Ahead Of Schedule

One of the best perks of seasonal holidays is that they bring in seasonal foods. From Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte to McDonald's shamrock shake, the food world is filled with coveted seasonal favorites. Costco is another brand with limited availability items, from its summertime key lime pie to its peppermint bark in the winter. No matter the time of year, seasonal changes always lure customers back with holiday delights. Perhaps the best time of year to check out Costco's changing lineup is the Fall, bringing such delights as Costco's pumpkin cheesecakes, pumpkin streusel muffins (another Costco fan-favorite), and, most famously, pumpkin pie.

This year Costco fans are excited to learn that the fabled pumpkin pie has hit shelves early. Typically, Costco's pumpkin pies are stocked in stores from September to December. However, in 2024, the pies returned a whole week early, continuing last year's trend when it similarly released its pumpkin pie in late August.