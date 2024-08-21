Costco's Fabled Pumpkin Pie Is Back Way Ahead Of Schedule
One of the best perks of seasonal holidays is that they bring in seasonal foods. From Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte to McDonald's shamrock shake, the food world is filled with coveted seasonal favorites. Costco is another brand with limited availability items, from its summertime key lime pie to its peppermint bark in the winter. No matter the time of year, seasonal changes always lure customers back with holiday delights. Perhaps the best time of year to check out Costco's changing lineup is the Fall, bringing such delights as Costco's pumpkin cheesecakes, pumpkin streusel muffins (another Costco fan-favorite), and, most famously, pumpkin pie.
This year Costco fans are excited to learn that the fabled pumpkin pie has hit shelves early. Typically, Costco's pumpkin pies are stocked in stores from September to December. However, in 2024, the pies returned a whole week early, continuing last year's trend when it similarly released its pumpkin pie in late August.
What shoppers are saying about Costco's pumpkin pie
Coming in at over three-and-a-half pounds, this signature pumpkin pie is one of the biggest desserts in Costco's history, both in size and popularity. Not only that, but it's a great deal, still priced at only $5.99 for the entire pie, which is a pleasant surprise for many shoppers. Costco's pumpkin pie has kept its $5.99 price tag for years despite inflation (though they recently increased their annual membership fee) and is actually cheaper than it was a few years ago.
While many shoppers on Instagram are saying it's their favorite deal, some customers on Reddit believe the recipe has changed, and a user on Facebook posted that bringing back the pie so early is giving summer a premature end. However, it's still a fan-favorite for a reason, and while some shoppers may lament the pie's return, enjoyers of Costco's famous pumpkin pie will be pleased to hear they'll have longer to enjoy this Thanksgiving classic.