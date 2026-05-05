11 Aldi Products Customers Buy On Every Grocery Run
Aldi has earned a reputation for offering affordable groceries without sacrificing quality, along with a lineup of hidden gems among its private label brands. For many shoppers, the store has become the reliable go-to destination for their weekly grocery haul, thanks to its no-frills layout and low prices. While the constantly rotating Aldi Finds section keeps things fresh with limited-time products, there's also a strong lineup of dependable staples that remain on shelves year-round, keeping customers returning again and again.
From everyday essentials like milk, eggs, and bread to high-quality organic meats and specialty gourmet cheeses, Aldi makes it easy to stock your kitchen without overspending. Many of these products are favored by customers not only because they are cheaper than at other traditional grocery stores, but because some are actually preferable to the name-brand products. To find out which items truly stand out, we scoured online forums and social media and discovered the groceries that loyal Aldi shoppers say are worth adding to your cart every time.
Specialty cheeses
Whether you're building a charcuterie board, creating a specialty mac and cheese recipe, or simply like to keep a good cheese on hand to enjoy, Aldi has what you're looking for. Gourmet cheese tends to be more expensive, but Aldi has an impressive selection of delicious cheese for extremely affordable prices, which is why some fans only shop for cheese at Aldi. Their block cheese tends to be priced between $3 and $5, and there are tons of options to choose from. One customer on Reddit claimed, "You can never go wrong with the sliced block extra white cheddar and the white cheddar with cranberries."
Other shoppers praise the block of feta in water from Aldi's Emporium Selection brand as a delicious salad topper. One food reviewer highlights the Mature Irish Cheddar Cheese made from grass-fed cows as a worthy dupe for the popular Kerrygold Dubliner, a cheese from Costco that customers love. Other charcuterie board staples from Aldi's private label that customers love include the Le Gruyère, brie, and parmesan, and it's always a good idea to keep a close eye on the seasonal selection, as they bring back some Holiday-inspired flavors annually.
Pasture-raised eggs
Pasture-raised eggs are rich in vitamins, minerals like calcium and copper, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. These nutrients have several associated health benefits, including stronger immune support, improved cardiovascular health, and improved eye health and memory. But an 18-count of these nutrient-dense eggs can cost up to $12 at a traditional grocery store. Aldi carries a dozen Grade A large pasture-raised eggs for just $4.35, and customers online claim this is the best price on the market, making them an automatic add-to-cart for many shoppers.
One food reviewer stated in his Aldi shopping guide YouTube video, "If you're going to buy eggs at Aldi, just go straight for the pasture-raised Goldhen brand eggs. These are a great price ... and pasture-raised eggs are nutritionally superior to any other eggs for you and I." He compared the pasture-raised eggs at Aldi to the organic version and explained that, despite being the same price, the chickens that produce pasture-raised eggs only live outside, making them the most nutritious option.
Specialty Selected sourdough
High-quality store-bought sourdough can be hard to find, but if you don't have the time or talent to make your own starter, Aldi has you covered. In a Reddit thread about the best store-bought sourdoughs, one Redditor wrote, "I'm a sourdough connoisseur and Aldi's is surprisingly good for a store bought/non bakery loaf." And others agree, claiming it is the best store-bought sourdough they have tried. Customers appreciate that the bread has limited ingredients, boasting flour, water, and salt as the three main components.
But shoppers also love that the bread has a long shelf life. One Redditor explained, "It also takes forever to go bad, it'll be a month at least before it starts to mold." If you want to stock up on more than one loaf, store it in the freezer until you're ready to thaw it out and enjoy. And for just $3.85 for a loaf, the price is hard to beat.
Guacamole
Store-bought guacamole can be hit or miss, and while some avocado enthusiasts claim that no store-bought guac could compare to the homemade version, Aldi impressed customers when it started selling guacamole in 2019. The store offers classic, chunky, and spicy options, all for $4.75, as well as individual mini cups from the Park Street Deli brand in the classic and spicy varieties for $4.39, which are great for packing lunches or bringing on the go.
The product is made with all whole ingredients, including Hass avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, serrano pepper, garlic, and vinegar — and some customers claim it's the closest thing they can find to homemade guacamole. Customers love how fresh it tastes and the large chunks of avocado in the chunky version. One Redditor explained why it's a staple for them, "Aldi guacamole is legit. I usually go through 2-3 of the full size tubs a month. Just bought one today, actually. About $4.50/tub vs $6-8 anywhere else."
Milk
Milk is usually one of those grocery store staples that most of us pick up weekly, and Aldi is a great place to purchase because they have a variety of high-quality options as well as milk alternatives, all for an excellent value. For instance, you can purchase a gallon of whole, 1%, or 2% fat milk for just $2.75, which is cheaper than most traditional grocery stores.
One of the most popular options among shoppers is the organic whole milk from Aldi's store brand Simply Nature. Not only is this organic milk affordable, but customers appreciate that it has no artificial growth hormones, synthetic pesticides, or antibiotics. It's a clean product to get your boost of vitamin D. But the store also has non-dairy milk alternatives for those who are lactose intolerant, including lactose-free, almond, oat, and coconut options. Whether you like to add milk to your morning coffee, cereal, or protein smoothies, Aldi offers options that are budget-friendly and boast clean, organic ingredients.
Red Thunder
Red Bull is one of the most popular energy drinks on the market, beloved for its unique bubblegum taste and nose-tickling carbonation — but this canned caffeine can get pricey, especially if you rely on it for your daily energy boost. Thankfully, according to shoppers online, Aldi makes a worthy alternative, and for some customers, this Aldi dupe is even better than the name brand. Aldi's Red Bull copycat is called Red Thunder, and like the popular name brand, it comes in regular and sugar-free varieties.
The Aldi dupe is cheap and beloved by Reddit, convincing longtime Red Bull fans to make the switch. One Facebook commenter explained that Red Bull was their "morning motivator" but after trying Red Thunder, they stated, "I'm hooked. Tastes just like Red Bull, minus some carbonation. I can't be mad at that price either." Other fans claim that in a blind taste test, they could not tell the difference between the two brands. Not to mention, one can of Red Bull at Aldi costs $3.15, whereas a four-pack of Red Thunder costs $3.65, so it's no wonder it's one of the store's best sellers.
Midnight Blend coffee
Aldi offers some variety when it comes to coffee, but the product that receives the most praise from customers is the Barrisimo Midnight Blend. Customers love this blend for being strong, boasting bold flavor, and being shockingly affordable. A shopper on Reddit explained that in comparison to the Aldi French roast, the Midnight Blend has "a more well-rounded flavor." Plus, this dark roast coffee comes ground or in coffee pods, depending on what kind of coffee machine you're working with at home. The 12-ounce bag of ground coffee costs $6.85 while 12 K-cups of the same blend costs $5.05.
The flavor profile is smokey and nutty, with hints of tobacco that you can smell and taste. The bold flavors make it taste far more expensive than it really is, which is why it ranks as the best coffee at Aldi. A coffee reviewer on YouTube complimented the strong, bold nuttiness, confirming it has all the roasty, smokey, bold flavors that the package claims. If you like dark roast, and are looking to save money on your morning cup of Joe, Aldi's Midnight roast might be just the thing to keep you satisfied and caffeinated.
Jalapeño artichoke dip
Some of the best snacks at Aldi are salty, crisp chips and crackers, but a good snack is only so tasty without a delicious dip to accompany it. The Park Street Deli jalapeño artichoke dip tends to rank highly among Aldi's dip options, and for some customers, it's a weekly staple that they simply cannot leave the store without. One Redditor stated that the dip is Aldi's best and shared, "I buy this about once a week and between my roommate and I it doesn't last more than a couple days," to which other commenters sounded off in agreement.
Another food reviewer on Instagram explained that she much preferred the Aldi artichoke dip to Trader Joe's version because it has much larger chunks of artichoke in it. The dip has a bit of kick to it, as you'd expect from a jalapeño dip, but it doesn't overpower the flavors from the other ingredients.
Peanut butter cups
There are tons of chocolate bars you should look out for at Aldi that earn praise from shoppers. But one of the candies that chocolate lovers have crowned a true winner is the Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, which give the iconic Reese's peanut butter cups a run for their money. They look similar to the popular candy, featuring a milk chocolate coating around a smooth, peanut butter filling, but some customers claim they taste even better than the OG.
Aldi shoppers find there is an addictive quality about these treats they can't quite explain. One Redditor wrote facetiously, "You guys weren't kidding about the peanut butter cups ... I'm a former smoker, and back in my heyday ... I could go through a pack or a pack and a half if not two packs in a night out. I do believe these are more dangerous." The only complaint customers have with these tasty candies is that they aren't individually wrapped, because it makes it all too easy to eat them handfuls at a time.
Flavored sparkling water
Aldi's Belle Vie sparkling water is another highly popular weekly shopping trip item for many customers because they come at an unbeatable price. For $4.85 you get 12 cans and they come in a variety of flavors including strawberry, grapefruit, lemon, lime, and blackberry. Customers claim the Aldi version is a perfectly worthy alternative to name brands like La Croix, which costs $6.29 for 12 cans at Aldi, so it's well worth making the swap.
One Redditor explained, "The Belle Vie seltzers are packed full of flavor. I always considered Bubly at the top when it comes to the strength/amount of flavoring compared to others. These are a close contender." Customers are divided on the best flavor the store has to offer, but one shopper on Reddit said, "This is the closest to biting into a fresh strawberry flavor that I've tried so far. It's delicious."
Organic ground beef
Just because Aldi boasts some of the best prices in the grocery store game doesn't mean the store sacrifices quality. One of the best healthy purchases you can make at the store, according to shoppers online, is the 100% grass fed organic ground beef, which costs $6.59 for 1 pound at the discount grocer. One health food reviewer explained that the Simply Nature product is his all-time favorite Aldi product because the price is better than at any other grocery store.
Another food reviewer on YouTube explains that organic beef is the healthiest option on the shelves because it's GMO-free and nutritionally superior to regular beef, which is fed grain instead of grass. In an Aldi shopping community on Facebook, one commenter said that they regularly buy grass fed beef from local farms or butcher box, so they are used to high-quality beef, and this Aldi product meets the mark for them. They wrote in a Facebook post, "I love this one from Aldi! Makes juicy delicious burgers and anything else I use it for but excellent price! Just saying that I'm used to good quality beef and this is definitely one of them."