Aldi Is The Only Place I Shop For Cheese. Here's Why

Few foods can compare to savory, melty cheese. It's one grocery item that I keep well-stocked because, the thing is, I'm a genuine turophile (that's a cheese connoisseur for the uninitiated). If, like me, your ears prick up when a cheesemonger starts describing flavor profiles and aroma, I recommend canceling your afternoon plans and heading straight for your local Aldi. Its aisles are packed with loads of hidden gems, from snacks to staples, but cheese is where the food market with the square orange-and-blue sign really shines. Roughly a quarter of its rear wall cooler is stuffed with this one product, and if that doesn't surprise you, search for "cheese" on the Aldi website — more than 120 different options will pop up.

While it's true that every grocery store sells a few slices and blocks, Aldi is the only place I shop for this dairy delight. The store's offerings are extensive, to say the least, and with prices that are always less than (or at least comparable to) those at other discount grocers, it presents an exclusive opportunity I just can't pass up. So, if you're on a mission to find a cheesy yet affordable gold mine, here's why Aldi is the only place I shop for this staple ingredient.