Aldi Is The Only Place I Shop For Cheese. Here's Why
Few foods can compare to savory, melty cheese. It's one grocery item that I keep well-stocked because, the thing is, I'm a genuine turophile (that's a cheese connoisseur for the uninitiated). If, like me, your ears prick up when a cheesemonger starts describing flavor profiles and aroma, I recommend canceling your afternoon plans and heading straight for your local Aldi. Its aisles are packed with loads of hidden gems, from snacks to staples, but cheese is where the food market with the square orange-and-blue sign really shines. Roughly a quarter of its rear wall cooler is stuffed with this one product, and if that doesn't surprise you, search for "cheese" on the Aldi website — more than 120 different options will pop up.
While it's true that every grocery store sells a few slices and blocks, Aldi is the only place I shop for this dairy delight. The store's offerings are extensive, to say the least, and with prices that are always less than (or at least comparable to) those at other discount grocers, it presents an exclusive opportunity I just can't pass up. So, if you're on a mission to find a cheesy yet affordable gold mine, here's why Aldi is the only place I shop for this staple ingredient.
Aldi offers a cornucopia of cheeses for your inner connoisseur
So, what makes cheese from Aldi so special? For starters, the store's dazzling array of possibilities. Whether I'm whipping up a charcuterie board for the big game, looking for a terrific wine pairing (Aldi's Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon is a fan favorite), or I need an elusive fromage for that scrumptious culinary masterpiece, Aldi is my main squeeze.
This discount supermarket chain offers a smorgasbord of treasures, like its private-label Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese, which took third place in our ranking of Aldi Emporium Selection Cheeses. Slice into a roll and get ready for a burst of sophisticated flavor thanks to its complex combination of sweet, tangy goodness and lasting cinnamon bite. Hunting for a legendary round of Brie to star in an exquisitely gooey baked appetizer? Yup, Aldi has the whole kit and kaboodle.
Let's talk about multinational offerings — and I'm not referring to the usual suspects, like an everyday shredded taco blend. Aldi carries a wide variety of internationally inspired cheeses, like the 7-ounce Edam Cheese Wedge with a Netherlandic flair. Its flavor may be mild, but it comes with a quiet yet distinctive confidence. Add it to a fruit tray loaded with pears and apples for a light, tasty snack. If you love soft, ripened cheese, dive into Aldi's Specially Selected Pavé. This French-originating cheese provides a luxurious addition to your grilled cheese sandwich repertoire. Note that many of these are in-house labels, a trend that's likely to continue. One of the two big changes coming to Aldi in 2026 is that certain items — including some of its sliced cheeses — will get new, Aldi-exclusive branding.
If you're looking for budget-friendly cheese, Aldi is the place to go
We've established that Aldi carries an amazing variety of cheese, but don't worry — you can stock up without breaking the bank, and your selections don't have to be fancy. Lunchtime staples like its 11-slice packages of Happy Farms cheeses (available in a 11 different flavors) are just $1.65 each. That's only $0.15 per sammy. Top your bagel with Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread for a mere $1.99 per 8-ounce container, or score a large, 24-ounce tub of Friendly Farms' Regular Small Curd Cottage Cheese. At the bargain-basement price of $3.15, this snack-attack fuel may be your grocery budget's new favorite curd, especially when you price check Prairie Farms' $3.58 version at Walmart.
Sure, Aldi's fancy cheeses are a bit more expensive than your everyday workhorses, but they're still quite comparable to other grocers. Another wallet-friendly gourmet courtesy of Aldi is its 7-ounce block of Vintage English Cheddar Cheese. It'll set you back a modest $4.95. Similar rivals of this French farmhouse cheddar run as high as $6.99 at Kroger for an even smaller, 5.3-ounce block. The most expensive cheese at my neighborhood Aldi is a mammoth, 2-pound bag of V&V Supremo's Shredded Queso Chihuahua Quesadilla Cheese, priced at $12.05. But before you gasp with sticker shock, look for this product at your local Albertsons and you'll find that it costs $10.49 for half the weight.