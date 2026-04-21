9 Cheeses From Costco That Customers Love

A decadent pasta is nothing until it's dressed up with some Parmesan — and as any true pasta lover knows, not all Parmesan is authentic. Thankfully, the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is affordable, authentic, and delicious. In fact, the company behind the brand is the largest exporter of Italian cheese in the world. Authentic Parmesan will have "Parmigiano Reggiano" written on the label and stamped into the rind, as well as a consortium seal on the packaging. Costco's product checks all the boxes for authenticity, but what sets it apart from the high-end Parms is the price. Kirkland's Parmesan costs $14.79 per pound, whereas other retailers sell it for as much as $50 per pound.

It's highly popular not only for the impressive value, but for the incredible taste as well. Customers can taste and see authenticity, from the nutty notes to the dense and crumbly texture with crystals throughout, as you'd expect in any high-quality Parmesan. You can purchase the cheese as a wedge or grated, but customers claim grating it yourself is the way to go. One Redditor explained, "Grating it fresh makes such a huge difference and the one that Costco usually carries is phenomenal. Great crystals through it, so yummy. I save the rind for soups." In fact, if you're looking for that true, authentic Italian feel, you can even purchase a whole 80-pound wheel of this cheese from the warehouse.