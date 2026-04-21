9 Cheeses From Costco That Customers Love
Enjoying cheese on a charcuterie board with crackers and fruits, or cooked into a decadent pasta dish, is one of life's simple pleasures. Costco ensures that it's an indulgence you can relish without breaking the bank. From authentic European wheels to domestically crafted favorites, Costco offers cheeses that rival speciality shops at a fraction of the cost. Deciding which cheeses are worth your money can be difficult, but thankfully, Costco shoppers are not shy about sharing their favorites online.
Whether you like a hard or soft cheese, bold or mild flavors, or nutty or sweet notes, there's a little something for everyone at the warehouse. We scoured Reddit threads, Instagram reviews, and TikTok taste tests to find some tried-and-true staples that Costco shoppers claim are even better than the expensive high-end options from specialty grocers and cheesemongers. From rich and creamy brie to bold, sharp aged cheddar, these are the best cheeses that Costco has to offer, according to shoppers online.
Kirkland Signature Brie
For a brie to be categorized as a "double cream," it must contain at least 60% butterfat content, which is part of what gives it the velvety, rich mouthfeel that excellent brie is known for. What the Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie proves, however, is that luxurious double cream brie does not have to be expensive to be delicious. This cheese from Costco's private label is rich, tangy, and buttery. For just $11.49, you get a 1.32-pound wheel of authentic brie imported straight from Normandy, France.
Even compared to other more expensive bries, customers prefer the Kirkland brand. One shopper on Reddit described it as "mild and creamy with just enough tang to make it wonderful." It's exceedingly versatile as well: Some customers recommend spreading some jam on the cheese wheel and wrapping it in puff pastry before baking for a warm, gooey center. Others serve it as is on a cheese board with crackers to enjoy a firmer texture. Additionally, since brie changes with age, the product packaging includes a helpful guide for how long you should wait to enjoy this cheese based on your preferred texture and flavor profile.
Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon
Between its purple wine-soaked rind and full-bodied flavor, this cheese screams high-class. However, it's an almost certain crowd-pleaser for anyone who tries it. It's made by Sartori, a Wisconsin brand that was originally created by an Italian immigrant. Some customers describe it as an upscale Parmesan, featuring the familiar sharp nuttiness and crystals that you might find in a block of good Parm. However, the wine-infused rind brings a fruit flavor to the otherwise salty cheese, creating a lovely combination that is nothing short of luxurious on its own.
Shoppers appreciate the mature flavor of this cheese and find it pairs well with fruit or figs for an added sweetness. Others throw it in pasta or salad. Naturally, as the name suggests, it pairs beautifully with the Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The Sartori company offers other unique flavors of this cheese, including espresso, merlot, and hatch chili, but the Cabernet variety is exclusive to Costco. Despite costing just about $10 per wedge (depending on weight), this gourmet cheese is worth every penny and will almost certainly be the first to disappear off your charcuterie board, according to seasoned shoppers online.
Boursin three-pack gourmet cheese
Boursin cheese is a soft, spreadable cow's milk cheese blended with herbs. Its texture is similar to that of cream cheese. but slightly more crumbly. It's often enjoyed with crackers due to its easily spreadable texture, but the fragrant herbs and creamy texture make it easy to cook with as well. One Redditor shared, "Mix this in with your mashed potatoes and thank me later." Another chimed in, recommending you mix it into a cauliflower casserole. A fan on Instagram described the versatility of this cheese: "I use it in a slew of my soups, sauces, risottos, and pastas to send the creamy factor over the edge." You can even use it to make a truly unforgettable white cheese pizza.
This delicious and versatile cheese is evidently popular for a reason, but tends to be on the pricier side at the grocery store. For instance, at Vons, one round of the Boursin garlic and fine herbs gourmet cheese costs $7.99. At Costco, you get a three-pack — which comes with two of the garlic and fine herbs flavor, and one of the shallot and chive — for just $9.99. It's well worth picking up at the warehouse.
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
A decadent pasta is nothing until it's dressed up with some Parmesan — and as any true pasta lover knows, not all Parmesan is authentic. Thankfully, the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is affordable, authentic, and delicious. In fact, the company behind the brand is the largest exporter of Italian cheese in the world. Authentic Parmesan will have "Parmigiano Reggiano" written on the label and stamped into the rind, as well as a consortium seal on the packaging. Costco's product checks all the boxes for authenticity, but what sets it apart from the high-end Parms is the price. Kirkland's Parmesan costs $14.79 per pound, whereas other retailers sell it for as much as $50 per pound.
It's highly popular not only for the impressive value, but for the incredible taste as well. Customers can taste and see authenticity, from the nutty notes to the dense and crumbly texture with crystals throughout, as you'd expect in any high-quality Parmesan. You can purchase the cheese as a wedge or grated, but customers claim grating it yourself is the way to go. One Redditor explained, "Grating it fresh makes such a huge difference and the one that Costco usually carries is phenomenal. Great crystals through it, so yummy. I save the rind for soups." In fact, if you're looking for that true, authentic Italian feel, you can even purchase a whole 80-pound wheel of this cheese from the warehouse.
Kirkland Signature Manchego
Manchego is a staple on most charcuterie boards because its firm texture and nutty flavor pair well with so many sweet and savory snacks. Plus, it's made with sheep's milk, so it's perfect for cheese lovers who struggle to digest cow's milk. Customers are particularly fond of the Kirkland Signature Manchego, a product of Spain that is aged six months. Traditionally, it's sliced thinly and enjoyed with red wine, but customers also appreciate it melted into a grilled cheese or paired with crackers, Greek olives, apples, and more. A Facebook user shared a particularly gourmet way to enjoy this decadent snack: "Buy a small jar of walnut ice cream topping. Place a piece of manchego and a slight drizzle of topping with one of the nuts. Amazing!!!"
One Facebook commenter claimed this manchego was the best cheese she's ever tried, and a charcuterie specialist chimes in to say that this is a staple to create the perfect charcuterie board. For $11.99 per pound, it comes at a perfectly reasonable price as well. A fan on Reddit wrote, "It's my favorite manchego, and half the price of the manchego at the fancy cheesemonger near me."
Kirkland Signature Coastal English cheddar
The Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar gets the authentic stamp of approval from English Costco shoppers, and one on Facebook even claimed it's "the best cheese in the U.S." The mature cheese is aged for 15 months, giving it a distinct flavor and allowing it to develop calcium crystals, which provide a slight crunch when you bite into it. Customers characterize the flavor as being slightly sweet and describe it as a cross between Parmesan and cheddar, due to the crystallized and crumbly texture.
One Redditor explained that this particular cheddar, "Crumbles soo nicely into a salad, with dried cherries it's chef's kiss," but it also melts down nicely, adding a sharp flavor to a slew of other recipes. Customers combine half coastal cheddar and half Tillamook cheddar for the ultimate cheesy mac and cheese, or make an upgraded grilled cheese with sourdough bread. If you're craving this addictive cheese early in the morning, a fan on Reddit suggests grating some over your eggs and bacon for "fluffy, airy, easily meltable cheese."
Kirkland Signature Pecorino Romano
Pecorino Romano is similar to Parmigiano Reggiano, but it's made with sheep's milk instead of cow's, which makes it easier to digest. It also features a more salty and earthy flavor profile. The cheese is most often used to make Cacio Pepe, a simple Italian pasta dish that combines the sharp flavors of Pecorino Romano with peppercorns. Customers appreciate the slight flavor distinction between this cheese and the more nutty flavors of the Parmesan. In fact, some even prefer the Pecorino to the Parm when grated over pasta.
This product of Italy ranks highly among the Kirkland Signature cheeses for its unique flavor and authenticity. In true Costco fashion, this cheese comes in a large chunk, but thankfully, it freezes well, so you can ensure it doesn't go to waste. One Redditor explained, "I love how it crumbles if you freeze it. I break off a chunk from the freezer, crumble, and use."
Kerrygold Dubliner
Kerrygold is well-known for its world-renowned butter made from the milk of grass-fed Irish cows, but the brand also creates a cheese that Costco shoppers are enthusiastic about. Kerrygold Dubliner is a firm, aged cow's milk cheese that's imported from Ireland and boasts a distinctly rich flavor with a hint of sweetness. One cheese aficionado on TikTok explained, "The flavor is bold yet balanced, sharp and tangy with buttery undertones and a subtle nuttiness that lingers on the palate."
As another Redditor put it, Dubliner is a "great cube snackin' cheese," so pair it on a cheese board with apples, pears, peaches, grapes, or with more unique charcuterie board ingredients, like chocolate. Other customers share that they like to enjoy this rich cheese on burgers or sandwiches, melted into tomato soup or mac and cheese, or added to toast with jam. Plus, this non-GMO Costco cheese is one of the cheapest on this list at just $6.99 per pound, a much greater value than you'll find at the traditional grocery store. Even a former cheesemonger on Reddit agrees, suggesting aging it for 6 weeks and serving it at room temp for an even tastier version.
Kirkland Signature Gouda
Kirkland Signature's authentic Gouda cheese is imported from Holland and features a mild, buttery flavor profile. Other aged or smoked Goudas tend to have a bolder flavor, which can put off some picky eaters, but this Kirkland product is perfect for those who appreciate a milder cheese or have a picky palate. It's recognizable for the bright red rind, and many Costco shoppers simply refer to it as the "red wax Gouda." As with so many other Kirkland products, Costco's value simply can't be beat. A similar Gouda cheese imported from the Netherlands at the traditional grocery store costs $8.99 for an 8-ounce piece, whereas Costco's version costs just $6.49 per pound.
It's a medium-soft cheese that can be sliced and diced to serve on a charcuterie board, but it's also soft enough to melt down for a creamy addition to tons of recipes. Try baking it into a lasagna, melting it onto pizza, or incorporating it into your mashed potatoes. This Gouda took second place in our own ranking of Costco's Kirkland cheeses.