The Aldi Red Bull Dupe That's Cheap And Beloved By Reddit
Red Bull might dominate the energy drink aisle, but its reputation isn't exactly sparkling. Often counted among the unhealthiest energy drinks out there, it's built on a mix of caffeine, sugar, and nostalgia that's kept its grip on consumers for decades. From college students to early-shift workers, Red Bull remains the default pick in a market full of imitators. And with tons of popular energy drinks around — from Monster to Celsius — few have managed to come close to dethroning it.
Then, Aldi stepped in with a challenger. The discount chain's Summit Red Thunder Energy Drink comes in a nearly identical can size and flavor profile, but at a fraction of the cost. Sold in four-packs for around $3.65, it's less than a dollar per 12 ounce can — a stark contrast to Red Bull's $3 price tag for just a single can. The formula is strikingly similar, too, down to the caffeine count and B-vitamin blend.
Still, the most convincing argument for Red Thunder might not be in its nutrition label, but in the reactions it's sparked online. Aldi shoppers swear it's the real deal, with Redditors convinced it must be a "name brand product disguised as house brand" – and many others online agree that the resemblance might be more than coincidence.
Aldi's Red Thunder is giving Red Bull a run
Scroll through Aldi forums or Reddit threads, and you'll find near-religious devotion to Red Thunder. Some Aldi shoppers even tried informal taste tests with friends and said on Reddit that the results were indistinguishable. Others have gone further, insisting Aldi must have "put Red Bull in the can," on Facebook. Self-described Red Bull addicts have even admitted to switching sides entirely, calling the dupe their new go-to in the morning. At roughly $0.87 a can, fans say the savings speak for themselves — especially when it tastes just as good.
Beyond flavor, the similarities border on uncanny. A standard Red Thunder packs 75 milligrams of caffeine per 8.4-ounce can — nearly identical to Red Bull's 80 milligrams. Aldi also sells a sugar-free version that ups it to 114 milligrams per 12-ounce can. That's still not even close to the insane amount of caffeine in Spike, which reaches 350 milligrams, but it puts Aldi's version squarely in the same league as its name-brand rival. Ingredient lists tell the same story: carbonated water, taurine, caffeine, and B-vitamins.
For Aldi fans, that's confirmation enough. In a world of flashy rebrands and pricey "performance" drinks, Red Thunder delivers exactly what shoppers want: the same jolt, a familiar taste, and a receipt that's a little easier to stomach.