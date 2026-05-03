8 Underrated Olive Garden Menu Items To Try On Your Next Visit

One of the best-known restaurant chains in the United States, Olive Garden has expanded to numerous countries, attracting eager diners with its timelessly tempting soups, salads, and breadsticks in unlimited quantities. With a wide selection of Americanized Italian dishes to round out a hearty meal, the restaurant's flavors are iconic, and regulars know exactly what to expect. But diners in the know also enjoy the fact that they can have a more active role in customizing their orders, thanks to all the different ways the menu can be modified to accommodate different cravings and creative combinations.

With a menu full of crowd pleasers and fan favorites, Olive Garden also boasts a long list of secret menu hacks, making it hard to go wrong with any of the decadent entrées. But there's also an assortment of lesser-known menu staples, both savory and sweet, that don't get as much attention as some of the more well-known classics, and these might pleasantly surprise first-timers or seasoned regulars alike. From appetizer to entrée, drinks to dessert, here are some of the hidden gems on Olive Garden's menu.