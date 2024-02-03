What Kind Of Steak Does Olive Garden Have On Its Menu?

When most people go to Olive Garden, it's usually because they're in the mood for some type of pasta, or the unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. Though Olive Garden does serve Italian-inspired food, Florentine steak — perhaps the most well-known Italian steak dish — is not one of them. While you may not be able to get Florentine steak, also known as Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, at Olive Garden, there's one other steak option available at the restaurant: a 6-ounce sirloin.

Referred to as "Steak Alfredo" on the dine-in menu and simply "6 oz. Sirloin" on the online menu, this entree consists of a single 6-ounce steak that's grilled and then slathered in melted garlic and herb butter. It also comes with fettuccine alfredo, your choice of soup or salad, and two breadsticks. Some sources claim that Olive Garden also has other cuts of steak such as ribeye and filet mignon, however, these options were only available at Olive Garden in Guam back in 2020 and are no longer on the menu.