The Food Critic Who Got Famous For Genuinely Loving Olive Garden

A food critic sounds like a dream job: get paid to wine and dine yourself through some of your area's best restaurants. Most of the time, you even get to bring a few friends. But what happens when you review a newly-opened Olive Garden — and love it? Well, North Dakota native Marilyn Hagerty found out firsthand. Her genuine review of the Italian chain's location near her city of Grand Forks, North Dakota back in 2012 wound up going viral due to what some would say was a surprisingly positive write-up.

While everyone's palate is different, Olive Garden isn't exactly the type of Italian restaurant that could stand up to Michelin-starred spots like New York City's Don Angie. The chain prides itself on classic Italian fare. However, through the years, it's earned the reputation of an Americanized Italian restaurant more known for its affordable pasta deals and bottomless breadsticks than its high-quality ingredients and traditional Italian techniques. But to Hagerty, everything was perfect.