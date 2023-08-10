The Olive Garden Breadstick Hack For True Sauce Lovers

Before the main course is brought out, Olive Garden customers can enjoy a basket of complimentary breadsticks. The soft bread is coated in a garlicky, buttery finish (despite not actually using any butter). They can be eaten plain, or customers can order a variety of sauces on the side to complement them. But if you're looking to be a little more inventive with the appetizer, one video could spark some ideas for your next visit.

A TikTok user showed off a hack using breadsticks and Alfredo sauce from the restaurant chain. In a video, they demonstrate how to hollow out the soft breadsticks, carefully spooning Alfredo sauce into them to create a filled version of the food. (Picture a more adult version of the childhood lunchroom classic Bosco Sticks.) Then, once the breadsticks have been filled with the Alfredo sauce (which is made to order), they're simply eaten as usual.

This modification to the breadsticks can be enjoyed in any of the restaurant locations, or you can order sides of breadsticks and sauces to-go.