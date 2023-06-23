How Many Countries Has Olive Garden Expanded To?

Olive Garden is an international chain known for its Italian-American fare. The business got its start in Orlando, Florida, back in 1982 and was a product, unexpectedly, of General Mills (you might know them as cereal producers). By 1995, General Mills had sold the Olive Garden brand to Darden, a restaurant group that now owns a number of popular chains, including the upscale Ruth's Chris Steak House and The Capital Grille. In its more than 40 years in existence, Olive Garden has expanded to plenty of new areas, with locations in 12 countries, including the United States.

Two of Olive Garden's expansion territories are in the United States: Puerto Rico and Guam. The remaining locations are based in either Canada or South America, with one exception being the brand's two locations in the Philippines. No, it doesn't look like there are any Olive Gardens in Italy — that Tuscan cooking school resort aside — and that's probably a good thing.