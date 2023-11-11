12 Discontinued Olive Garden Menu Items You Probably Forgot About

Olive Garden is well-known for its tried-and-true culinary staples. When you head to one of its locations, there's a good chance you're counting on being served old favorites like the Tour of Italy, the Chicken Alfredo, and the Eggplant Parmigiana — to say nothing of the chain's iconic breadsticks and salad. But a restaurant doesn't get to be one of the most popular eateries in the world by resting on its laurels. The chain is constantly trying out new dishes, approaches, menus, and even entire ingredients. When you look at its history, you quickly realize that for every evergreen favorite on the Olive Garden menu, there's a dish that came and went.

Some of these meals failed to make a splash and were axed accordingly, but others inspired outright devotion from a wide variety of diners. These menu items earned their fans through eye-catching preparation, delightfully unique ingredients, and entirely new approaches to well-worn dishes. They were delicious, innovative, and supremely satisfying ... until they disappeared forever. It's easy to forget these dishes, especially once Olive Garden has replaced them with something new, but they deserve a final bow — and we're here to give it to them. These are the 12 discontinued Olive Garden dishes you've probably forgotten about.