10 Best Salty Snacks From Costco, According To Customers

Costco is the supreme destination for all snackers, salt cravers, and bargain shoppers. Just when you think you're stopping by the warehouse to grab grocery essentials, you're pulled down endless aisles of salty chips, crunchy bites, and snackable favorites that are hard to pass up. Part of what makes Costco such a snacker's paradise is the balance of indulgent offerings and wholesome, healthy options.

The store has everything to satisfy your craving for crunchy, salty goodness, from classic chips and popcorn to high-protein nut clusters and sweet-and-salty combinations that have customers drooling. Whether you're looking for a guilt-free snacking option or a bulk pantry staple that can feed an army, Costco satisfies customers with its high-quality snacks and unbeatable value. Costco's bulk sizing means you're getting more of the snacks you love for a price that's hard to beat — and the quality, especially from its Kirkland Signature line, often rivals or outshines name brands. We took a look at what shoppers have been saying on the Costco website, Instagram, and Reddit regarding all these savory delights. These are the best salty snacks that Costco has to offer, according to customers.