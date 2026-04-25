10 Best Salty Snacks From Costco, According To Customers
Costco is the supreme destination for all snackers, salt cravers, and bargain shoppers. Just when you think you're stopping by the warehouse to grab grocery essentials, you're pulled down endless aisles of salty chips, crunchy bites, and snackable favorites that are hard to pass up. Part of what makes Costco such a snacker's paradise is the balance of indulgent offerings and wholesome, healthy options.
The store has everything to satisfy your craving for crunchy, salty goodness, from classic chips and popcorn to high-protein nut clusters and sweet-and-salty combinations that have customers drooling. Whether you're looking for a guilt-free snacking option or a bulk pantry staple that can feed an army, Costco satisfies customers with its high-quality snacks and unbeatable value. Costco's bulk sizing means you're getting more of the snacks you love for a price that's hard to beat — and the quality, especially from its Kirkland Signature line, often rivals or outshines name brands. We took a look at what shoppers have been saying on the Costco website, Instagram, and Reddit regarding all these savory delights. These are the best salty snacks that Costco has to offer, according to customers.
Kirkland Signature seaweed
This snack is an excellent option if you need a bite to eat that will satisfy an insatiable craving for something crunchy and salty ... without overdoing it on the carbs. The Kirkland Signature seaweed sheets are light and crisp, with a hearty helping of salt and a subtle flavor of sesame and rosemary that sets them apart from many other store-bought seaweed brands. It receives praise from food reviewers for being surprisingly sturdy, so you can turn them into a more filling snack by adding tuna, salmon, rice, or almost anything. Or, add it into your stir fry for a kick of umami goodness.
With a 4.6 star rating on the Costco website, it's safe to say customers are satisfied. One reviewer claims that the seaweed is the reason they purchased a Costco membership in the first place. They confirmed the authenticity of the snack in a review on the Costco site that read, "Having lived with a Korean family, roasted seaweed is hugely important to me and I've always purchased from local Asian market until discovering KIRKLAND." In true Kirkland Signature fashion, this snack stands out from other brands for its value as well as its quality. Not only do you get a 10-count of this high-quality snack for just $12.49, but there are more sheets per package compared to other leading brands.
Kirkland Signature cashew clusters
The combination of sweet and salty flavors is one of the greatest snack pairings of all time, and Costco's cashew clusters rise to the challenge to deliver that perfect fusion in small, bite-sized cubes. Each cube is packed with roasted cashews, sweet almonds, and pumpkin seeds, seasoned with sea salt and honey to bring out that powerful sweet and salty flavor combination. For some Costco shoppers, this is the best snack the warehouse has to offer because they're packed with delicious nutrients and are surprisingly filling.
A member wrote in a Costco review, "Best healthy snack ever! I love snacky foods, but I tend to eat too many at a time. The great thing about these Cashew Clusters is, just a few fill me up! I feel satisfied ... Love these treats!" And customers even like to make use of the crumbs at the bottom of the bag. Shoppers on Reddit recommend adding the granola-like crumbs to some Greek yogurt or even pouring them over a salad as a delicious crunchy addition.
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels
Peanut butter pretzels have been a pantry staple in many homes for years, so it comes as no surprise that Costco's enormous 3-pound canister has been a salty fan-favorite Kirkland snack for years. In fact, they were crowned the number one Kirkland snack under $10 in our own ranking. Adults and kids alike simply can't resist the combination of smooth, nutty peanut butter enveloped in a salty, crunchy pretzel shell. In fact, these pretzels are so popular that when they briefly disappeared from shelves in 2023, customers were panicked. Thankfully, the fan-favorite pretzels quickly returned to shelves to the great relief of Costco members everywhere.
What sets Costco's pretzel nuggets apart from other versions of the snack is that the peanut butter is made with Valencia peanuts, which bring a slightly sweeter and richer flavor profile to the bite-sized snack. The pretzel nuggets tend to top the rankings of Kirkland snacks, and the more than 4,300 5-star ratings on the Costco site make clear just how much members appreciate them. With a perfect balance of salt, peanut butter, and crunch, no wonder this is an automatic add-to-cart for many Costco members.
Kirkland tortilla strips
The Kirkland tortilla strips (not to be confused with the organic tortilla chips that typically rank among the worst Kirkland foods) are a party-pleasing staple. Not only are they sold in 3-pound bags big enough to satisfy the appetite of almost any-sized party, but customers online claim the strips are the perfect tool for dipping or scooping. One customer on Reddit explained, "I find the strips to be the superior shape for even snacking. It's hard to dip a triangle and bite out a bit that leaves a reasonable 2nd dip with the chip. Strips let you dip, bite a clean half, re-dip." The tortilla strips are sturdy enough to handle whatever you dip them into, whether your preference is guacamole, salsa, queso, or bean dip.
They have a freshness to them — between the crisp bite and seasoning — and some customers claim these chips even taste homemade. Plus, the tortilla strips are sturdy enough to handle whatever you dip them into, whether your preference is guacamole, salsa, queso, or bean dip. One customer claims that they are the ideal chips to make nachos because they're sturdy and don't break apart like many other store-bought tortilla chips. So, if you're an unabashed double dipper, these tortilla strips were made for you.
Archer grass fed mini beef sticks
Beef sticks have risen in popularity as a high-protein on-the-go snack that helps satisfy hunger while tackling those salt cravings. Costco has several options of beef sticks, including a product from its Kirkland brand. However, the product that receives the most praise from customers online are the Archer grass-fed mini beef sticks. These have earned the respect of Costco members for several reasons. Namely, they boast clean ingredients, including 100% grass fed beef and no so-called "BS ingredients," according to Bobby Parrish, a popular food reviewer on Facebook. Plus, the mini size makes them perfect to add to your kid's lunchbox.
In a comparison of all the Costco beef stick options, a food reviewer on Instagram named the Archer product the winner for its smokey taste, soft bite, and tangy flavor that gives the stick a saltier edge. Other reviews praise the product because it doesn't get stuck in their teeth like other brands and at $19.99 for a 28-count at Costco, they're slightly less expensive than the leading competitor, Chomps.
Kirkland pink salt kettle chips
Finding a good plain potato chip is harder than it should be, as it's hard to master the perfect combination of crunch, oil, and salt. The Kirkland brand collaborates with the Kettle chip brand to make these classic crinkle cut potato chips with pink Himalayan salt. For many Costco customers, these pink salt chips rise to the occasion. One Redditor explained, "These Kirkland brand Pink Salt chips are my nirvana." The chips are thick and sturdy compared to a regular potato chip. This is because kettle chips are cut thicker and cooked in small batches, making them an ideal dipping or scooping chip.
Unlike other plain potato chips, which can sometimes be boring on their own, customers find these pink salt chips to be deliciously seasoned and flavorful. A Redditor wrote, "I used to prefer the flavored chips over plain, but there's something about this one that checks all the boxes." Plus, the texture of the krinkle cut variety allows your favorite dips to cling to all the grooves, making for the perfect crunchy and flavorful bite. The bulk bag is a whopping 2 pounds so it's the perfect snack to satisfy the salty cravings of your party guests.
Kirkland microwave popcorn
While no popcorn can truly beat the buttery indulgent goodness of movie theater popcorn, Costco customers find that this Kirkland product is a worthy option for movie night at home. One happy customer on Reddit explained, "My family loves the Kirkland brand. It tastes way less artificial to me and has a more traditional popcorn flavor." Other shoppers agree that the popcorn's butter tastes less like chemicals than some of the other store-bought brands, which explains why it ranks so highly among Kirkland snack foods.
This delicious Kirkland snack is American-made, and it's buttery without being drenched in oil, making for lighter, fluffier popped kernels. Plus, as any popcorn lover knows, one of the most annoying parts about microwave popcorn is all the wasted unpopped kernels left at the bottom of the bag — however, customers find that these kernels actually pop more completely and boast a perfect salty flavor. Not to mention, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value, as the Costco pack comes with 44 bags of popcorn for just $16.99. That's roughly 39 cents per bag, a far cry from the egregious movie theater popcorn prices, and it's more affordable than anything you'll find on the regular grocery store shelves.
The Only Bean crunchy roasted edamame beans
If you're a volume eater and want to indulge in a salty crunchy snack without packing on the calories, The Only Bean crunchy roasted edamame beans are made just for you. This high-protein supersnack features 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams of net carbs in each 120-calorie serving. Not to mention, they're also vegan and gluten-free. And along with the impressive macros, this high-protein Costco snack is popular for being delicious enough to taste like a guilty pleasure treat.
Some customers have these addictive crunchy beans in their daily snack rotation, while others use them as a healthy replacement of croutons on their salad. One creative Redditor recommends adding some powdered ranch seasoning to the bag for added salty flavor. A Costco customer wrote on the site, "It seems that most often the tastiest and desirable snack foods are very unhealthy — ultra-processed with loads of unhealthy ingredients, lots of refined carbs, inflammatory oils and sugars. But not this! This product is amazingly heathy ... and they taste great!" It's no wonder these have become such a pantry staple for so many Costco members.
Go Raw organic sprouted pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds have tons of nutritional value, are high in antioxidants and fiber, and can lower blood sugar, so they are an excellent guilt-free snack. The Go Raw organic sprouted pumpkin seeds from Costco are particularly beneficial. A food reviewer on Instagram explained, "The Go Raw pumpkin seeds are sprouted, which makes them easier to digest and gives you enhanced nutrient absorption." The nutritional value of this snack makes it a pantry staple for many shoppers as well as the fact that they are so versatile.
You can enjoy these on their own for a salty snack that sneaks in some extra protein. Or, you can add these to a salad, sprinkled on your avocado toast, in your oatmeal or yogurt bowl, or as an ingredient in your homemade granola. Some customers who used to take the time to roast and salt their own pumpkin seeds appreciate the convenience and value of this high-quality product. Plus, this nutrient-rich product is great to have on hand during the cold and flu season to help naturally fill your diet with zinc, magnesium, iron, and copper.
Sanders dark chocolate sea salt caramels
When it comes to the Sanders dark chocolate sea salt caramels, customers have only one complaint: They're too addictive to eat just one. Sanders has spent more than 125 years perfecting this one-of-a-kind treat that perfectly pairs gooey caramel with a thick and rich dark chocolate shell. And it's all topped with chunks of coarse sea salt that bring all the flavors together in a mouthwatering sweet and salty treat.
Customers describe the chocolate coating as having a deep cocoa flavor and appreciate that it's thick enough to not melt in your hands, like some other chocolate caramel candies. A shopper on Reddit explained that they look forward to indulging in these dangerous treats every Christmas. They wrote, "You have no idea how much I look forward to these chocolatey, gooey, salty goodnesses. My mouth is watering right now." Pro tip: When you inevitably get to the bottom of the jar, sprinkle the remaining salt crystals and chocolate crumbs over your ice cream to ensure not a single crumb of these decadent treats goes to waste.