9 Costco Kirkland Snacks Under $10, Ranked

We do our best to stay on track with meals, but sometimes, you can't help but get snack-y. That's where Costco comes in to help with those cravings — in bulk form. This warehouse giant has an array of products, from cookies to chips and, of course, the timeless rotisserie chicken. While the big brand names are all present, Costco also features its Kirkland brand. Not only does it have a great selection of snack items, but it also carries an array of choices for under $10. I headed to my local Costco to see just how many cheap options I could find. I tried them all to see which snacks are worth buying.

From healthy to indulgent, this Kirkland spread runs the gamut. Let's see which of these nine Kirkland snacks should make their way into your pantry and which items just aren't worth the calories.