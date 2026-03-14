9 Costco Kirkland Snacks Under $10, Ranked
We do our best to stay on track with meals, but sometimes, you can't help but get snack-y. That's where Costco comes in to help with those cravings — in bulk form. This warehouse giant has an array of products, from cookies to chips and, of course, the timeless rotisserie chicken. While the big brand names are all present, Costco also features its Kirkland brand. Not only does it have a great selection of snack items, but it also carries an array of choices for under $10. I headed to my local Costco to see just how many cheap options I could find. I tried them all to see which snacks are worth buying.
From healthy to indulgent, this Kirkland spread runs the gamut. Let's see which of these nine Kirkland snacks should make their way into your pantry and which items just aren't worth the calories.
How I ranked the best Kirkland snacks
For this taste test, I made a few Costco runs to get the full picture of the warehouse's assorted snack offerings. I scoured every aisle (twice) to ensure I got a full list of items that rang in for under $10.
Next, I took the top snack options and brought them home to try. I looked for eatability (is this snack easy to enjoy on the go?), bang for your buck, and, of course, taste. Ultimately, taste made the final decision, as it always does, and I ranked them accordingly.
9. Butter Toffee Cashews
Overall, this was a decent list of snacks that didn't feature off-putting flavors, which is always a plus. Be that as it may, something had to take last place, and that something was Kirkland's Butter Toffee Cashews.
While these nuts weren't bad, they weren't a win. They were a good size with a solid crunch, but the branding and label didn't exactly match what was waiting in the pouch. The flavor fell short when it came to the toffee. While the nuts were sweet, the profile was more sugary than caramelized. I did appreciate how these nuts weren't overly salty, but they tasted more like your typical spiced nut versus a sweet treat.
Kirkland's Butter Toffee Cashews are a decent snack if you like nuts, especially with a twist. They offer some nutritional value with a tasty addition — especially for under $10.
8. Sunsweet Dried Plums
Up next is Kirkland's Sunsweet Dried Plums, or prunes. While I'm not a huge fan of dried fruit, I have to say these were pretty good.
I figured there would be way more sugar in my first bite, but the flavor profile was balanced. The overall taste wasn't too sweet, and it wasn't too tart. The sugar notes tasted more natural and didn't overtake the entire profile, allowing you to eat more than one. The plums were soft, easy to chew, and moist, too. Overall, no glaring notes here.
If you're looking to boost your fiber intake, prunes are a great option. If you're looking to curb your sugar cravings, these dried fruits might be up your alley. For me, I want my snacks a little more satisfying and a little less gut support. Are they good? Yeah. Do I want to eat them again? Not really.
7. Dried Mangoes
Taking the 7th place spot is Kirkland's Dried Mangoes. Sometimes dried fruit can be super chewy and tough, but you won't find that texture here. These mango slices were huge — way bigger than any I've seen elsewhere — with a soft texture and plenty of moisture. The bite itself was ideal for a piece of dried fruit, and I'd eat them again for that aspect alone.
However, these mangoes have a lot of sugar — four pieces contain 27 grams. For a healthy treat, these aren't super healthy. You can see the sugar coating, and for me, that was a turnoff.
To be clear: These mango pieces tasted great, and the texture was solid, but if I'm searching for a dried fruit snack, I want a healthier option. I think these are a solid dried fruit from Costco, but ultimately, they aren't the snack I'm looking for.
6. Organic Applesauce Pouches
I find it interesting that this is my second applesauce pouch review in the last few weeks, but nonetheless, placing 6th is Kirkland's Organic Applesauce Pouches. I think these are starting to grow on me.
The first thing I noticed was the texture and consistency. This apple sauce was creamy and smooth with those smaller apple chunks you need in a good applesauce. Next, I appreciated the taste. The profile is very apple-forward — tasting natural as expected — and it wasn't overly sweetened. There are only 8 grams of sugar in each pouch, which seems really low for how good these taste. The best description I can give you is creamy cider, and I'm here for it.
These pouches are great for the kids, but I am thinking they'd also be great for a pre- or post-gym snack. The fact that they're organic and gluten-free is a plus, too!
5. Organic Hummus
Now this is a solid snack when it comes to concept. From packaging to taste, Kirkland's Organic Hummus is a win.
Right off the bat, I noticed the texture. It was really thick versus creamy, but it's the perfect consistency for a veggie pairing. Do I like my hummus a little thinner? Sure, but that wasn't a detractor in the grand scheme of things.
Regarding flavor, you won't find an overload of salt or garlic here. The profile is quite neutral, leaning toward chickpea over tahini. Pita, veggies, chips — this is a solid addition to any lunchbox or snack-time spread. I'd put this on a wrap and add some chicken and veggies any day. The on-the-go containers truly make this an accessible, healthy option for kids and adults alike. While this one isn't a favorite, it's a solid snacking choice when you're shopping on a budget at Costco.
4. Super Extra-Large Peanuts
Diving deeper into the top five, we find Kirkland's Super Extra-Large Peanuts. And yes, this tub is literally huge. If you're not ready to commit to an extensive amount of peanuts, keep scrolling.
These peanuts are advertised as roasted, salted, and extra crunchy. I'd have to agree with that assessment. I love a buttery smooth bite when it comes to peanuts, and you get just that with the Kirkland brand. These peanuts are salted, but they aren't over the top, and the roasted vibes give each bite a little more depth than your average ballpark peanut.
Overall, these are solid for snacking. While the size of the container is a true investment, this option is great for parties, the work break room, or a value-sized snack item that you can break down into daily grabs. Could they beat out the top three? That's a big no on this list.
3. Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites
It was a fierce battle to place the top three in this competition, as each of these items really showcased the best flavor profiles of the bunch. Coming in third is Kirkland's Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites.
While I try to stay away from processed snacks, I have to say these guys have found a semi-permanent spot in my snacking rotation. They really are that good! These muffins were small, but they pack huge flavors. The chocolate chips are rich and melty, and the muffins are super sweet. I also loved the texture, as they were moist and soft.
Natural? Heck no, but sometimes we just need a sweet treat from Costco. For me, I'm keeping these as a pre-gym pick-me-up, but between packaging and taste, these are perfect for kids' lunches or anyone needing a car snack on the way to or from work.
2. Extra Crispy French Fries
Like Kirkland's peanuts, this is another investment when it comes to Costco snacks, but this second-place spot is a tasty one, indeed. Taking the runner-up title is Kirkland's Extra Crispy French Fries.
While this Kirkland item is the only option on the list you have to cook, the taste is worth the work. I popped these in the air fryer — following all directions — and couldn't believe how well they came out. These fries have a solid crisp on the outside and a soft inside, and they are super long, especially compared to some other frozen french fries. These felt hand-cut, even if they were frozen in a bag from a big box store. Regarding taste, I only have positives to report. The fries had a nice covering of light salt and tasted really natural. You'll only find real potato notes here.
For a frozen fry, these were a winner, but one more snack item bumped these from their glory. Let's see why.
1. Peanut Butter Pretzels
If you've never had Kirkland's Peanut Butter Pretzels, you're missing out on a large part of food culture. I had a feeling these bad boys would make it into the top three, and it seems they couldn't stay out of the spotlight.
To me, Kirkland's Peanut Butter Pretzels are the perfect snack item. I don't have to cook or prepare them; all I have to do is open the top and start eating. Genius.
What I love about these pretzels is the combination of taste and size. The pretzel pockets aren't too big, but the peanut butter filling is generous. You won't find empty shells here. And the flavors really steal the show. The peanut butter is super creamy and sweet, so when you pair it with the salty pretzel outside, it's a match made in heaven. A great crunch, sweet meets savory, and easy eating. No other Kirkland snack compares to its Peanut Butter Pretzels. Are they better than Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets? Well, that's a question for another day.