The Expert-Approved Cheese Hack For An Unforgettable Pizza

Marc Forgione also says, "I also love using Boursin as a pizza sauce." If you're not familiar with Boursin cheese, this is a soft cheese that's easy to spread with a consistency similar to that of cream cheese. Boursin has a milky, light taste to it, and can come in a variety of flavors, depending on what herbs and spices it's infused with.

For instance, you can go for basil and chive or can go for rosemary and garlic to get some pungent notes. There's also fig and balsamic if you're wanting something with a sweet tang to it. Whichever option you choose, think about what toppings you'll use on your pizza and how those flavors can complement your white sauce.

Once you've chosen which variety you're going for, Forgione gives a suggestion for how to easily add it to your pizza: "Try freezing it and then grating the frozen cheese all over the dough before and after baking." This could be easier than trying to spread the thick cheese over your dough and can help avoid accidental tears. So, next time you're in the mood for a white pizza, give one of these sauce alternatives a try for a unique, creamy flavor.