6 Costco Kirkland Cheeses Worth Every Penny And 3 You Can Skip

No matter how big your kitchen and refrigerator are, when you shop at Costco, space is always a consideration. The store's bulk offerings come at a tremendous value, but that has to be weighed against how much room you have to store them, and how quickly you can make your way through them. That's especially true with perishable items like cheeses. It's all too easy to overbuy and end up with more than you can handle.

Costco's signature brand, Kirkland Signature, offers hefty portions of many different cheeses from around the world, but unless you've got a restaurant-sized walk-in, you won't have room to keep them all. That's where this guide comes in. In order to help you decide what deserves the valuable real estate in your fridge, I took on the task of tasting nine Kirkland Signature cheeses. Taking into account factors like flavor, value, and versatility, I decided which ones are too good to pass up, and which cheeses you should skip.