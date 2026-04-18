5-Ingredient Baked Salmon Steak With Lemon Dill Sauce Recipe

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Hollandaise sauce is notoriously finicky, as it relies on emulsifying ingredients that don't normally like to combine. Despite being a bit tricky to make, it's one sauce that's definitely worth the effort, especially when infused with dill and paired with salmon, as it is in this simple-yet-refined recipe.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has crafted this five-ingredient baked salmon steaks with lemon dill sauce recipe that's nothing short of restaurant-quality. The lemon dill sauce is a hollandaise with slightly modified ingredients to keep the total recipe ingredients to five. While the thought of preparing this tricky sauce can make some people think twice, Bottalico walks you through simple steps so it turns out correctly. Remember to keep the heat low at all times and to remove it from the heat as soon as it's finished.

Salmon steaks are thick cuts with twice the meat of a fillet portion, and a simple bake brings out their natural flavor without competing with the sauce. The sauce, very rich with butter and egg yolks yet somehow delicate, is a wonderful complement, and the herbal touch of fresh dill completes the flavor for an impressive dish you may turn to again and again.