Marinated Cucumber-Lime Salmon Recipe

Salmon with cucumber salsa makes for a meal that's not only light, nutritious, and tasty, but also quite easy to put together. Better yet, the salsa does more than provide a pop of green atop the fish — it infuses the fillets with flavor as they cook. "Rice vinegar and honey pair so nicely with crispy and refreshing cucumber, so I thought, 'Why not streamline the cooking process and double the dressing for the cucumbers as a marinade for the salmon?'" recipe developer Deniz Vergara tells us about her inspiration for this dish.

One of many things we like about salmon is that it tastes great both hot and cold, as is the case with this dish. This means leftovers are no problem at all, especially since they can be refrigerated for up to 4 days if stored separately. While the cucumbers' crunchy texture perfectly complements a whole fillet of flaky salmon, you could always serve this versatile dish in a different format. Plate the salmon and cucumber salsa over a bed of lettuce to add one more layer of crispy greens to your meal, or follow Vergara's suggestion and flake up the salmon to enjoy with the salsa, steamed rice, and seaweed "like a deconstructed sushi bowl."