13 Big Mistakes People Make When Cooking Salmon (And How To Avoid Them)

Salmon is one of the most commonly eaten proteins out there, but it can be uniquely tricky to cook. Salmon, like many types of fish, tends to cook way faster than meats like beef or chicken due to the flesh having shorter muscle fibers, and this can lead your filets to become overcooked or super-dry fast. In contrast to other types of meat, which are dense and remain so when being cooked, salmon also has a tendency to become flaky quickly, making the fish harder to handle. And while salmon is chock-full of flavor and juiciness thanks to its higher fat content, it can also be surprisingly bland when prepared incorrectly.

All of this can lead to your dinner becoming seriously unsatisfying — and this can sting all the more when you think about how much salmon can cost. While you can pick up frozen salmon for around $7 per pound, good-quality salmon will often be significantly more expensive, and the last thing you want is to waste money and time preparing a poorly cooked, tasteless meal. Luckily, many of the issues with cooking salmon can be avoided by becoming familiar with the main mistakes people make with this fish in the kitchen.