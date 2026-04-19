12 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Your Vegetable Garden
Spring is underway with seedlings poking through the dirt, seeking the sun. If you're gardening on a budget by building your own raised beds out of containers, you can keep the savings going by shopping for necessities at Dollar Tree. The store has many of the basics needed to help your veggies and herbs grow into tasty ingredients to use in your cooking.
As long as you follow our rules on how to shop at Dollar Tree, you'll save money on your garden. In 2019, Dollar Tree paid a fine for selling expired drugs, so it pays to be vigilant when shopping for groceries from the discount chain. Luckily, picking up tools and pots at the market has the added benefit of not needing to check the expiration date.
Here's what Dollar Tree has worth picking up for your garden. They range from must-haves for everyone, to necessities for anyone with kids wanting to get involved with growing their own food. Keep in mind that availability varies!
Glazed Printed Planters
These planters look ceramic, but cost a fraction of the price. The pots can be used to grow your very own herb garden in the kitchen, ensuring you always have fresh and flavorful ingredients. Priced at only $3 each, these glazed printed planters are handy to grow herbs both inside and out around the garden. Keep in mind there are no drainage holes, so you will want to make sure you have a drill handy to make your own.
Children's My First Garden Growing Plant
Get your kids involved with a Children's My First Garden Growing Plant for $1.50. For your fruit-and-veggie-curious kid, there are carrots and watermelon options. Made by Buzzy, the pots include the seed, a growing medium, and instructions.
Garden Collection Bell Plant Cloche
Use the Garden Collection Bell Plant Cloche to protect small plants from pests, dry air, and chill nights. While your plant is still finding its footing, place one over it to create a warmer, more humid environment until summer is in full force. Only $1.50 each.
Garden Collection By-pass Pruning Shear
Once you have some established vegetables growing, you'll want to prune them. Pruning helps your plants focus on making more fruits and veggies, increases airflow, and allows them to soak in more sunlight. That's a lot of good to get out of a pair of $1.50 Garden Collection By-pass Pruning Shears, and some time.
Garden Collection Shovel
The Garden Collection Shovel costs only $1.50. A shovel is an essential gardening tool. What are you going to do, dig with your hands?
Garden Collection Kids Garden Tool Set
Put your kids to work with the colorful three-piece Garden Collection Kids Garden Tool Set. Priced at only $3, this set will convince your kids that gardening is fun.
Garden Collection Plant Clips
The Garden Collection Plant Clips come in a pack of two for $1.50. Secure your plants and vines to stakes to help them grow straight up with these clips.
Tool Bench Premium Safety Gloves
Keep your hands clean and safe with the Tool Bench Premium Safety Gloves. Reviewers found these $1.50 gloves to be helpful for any projects around the house, not just gardening. One reviewer said that they were slightly bigger than they'd like, but still useful for gardening.
Garden Collection Terracotta Watering Stake
The Garden Collection Terracotta Watering Stake is not just useful, it's cute, too. Only $1.50 each, you can buy a mushroom, frog, hedgehog, snail, or bee to adorn your vegetable plot while also keeping your soil moist. Each comes with a hole up top to stick a water bottle into to let the moisture slowly seep out through the porous terracotta and into the soil.
Garden Collection 2.3 Pint Pressure Sprayer
A pressurized sprayer is a multi-purpose tool for all gardeners. Fill it with a solution using an old-school soap to keep bugs away, fertilizer to precisely apply plant food, or just to water your plants. Dollar Tree's The Garden Collection 2.3 Pint Pressure Sprayer is a steal at $5.
Colorful Plastic Watering Cans
Water your plants in an affordable style with the Colorful Plastic Watering Cans. Sold for only $1.50, these cans hold 64 ounces of water, meaning you don't have to refill often. Just makes sure you're watering all your different vegetables the right amount!
Garden Collection Plastic Plant Labels
You may not remember what the plant is before it starts bearing fruit. That's why a 10-pack of these Garden Collection Plastic Plant Labels is useful in the Spring. Only $1.50 per pack to prevent a lot of headaches!