12 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Your Vegetable Garden

Spring is underway with seedlings poking through the dirt, seeking the sun. If you're gardening on a budget by building your own raised beds out of containers, you can keep the savings going by shopping for necessities at Dollar Tree. The store has many of the basics needed to help your veggies and herbs grow into tasty ingredients to use in your cooking.

As long as you follow our rules on how to shop at Dollar Tree, you'll save money on your garden. In 2019, Dollar Tree paid a fine for selling expired drugs, so it pays to be vigilant when shopping for groceries from the discount chain. Luckily, picking up tools and pots at the market has the added benefit of not needing to check the expiration date.

Here's what Dollar Tree has worth picking up for your garden. They range from must-haves for everyone, to necessities for anyone with kids wanting to get involved with growing their own food. Keep in mind that availability varies!