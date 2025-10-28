The Affordable Way To Build Raised Beds For Your Vegetable Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing your own vegetable garden is easy when you have plenty of green space in your yard, but you have to get a bit more creative when all you have is an apartment with a small patio or balcony. Whatever your outdoor setup, raised beds can help diversify your space. Using these beds to grow vegetables is among the best gardening tips from Martha Stewart because they help her stay organized. However, while buying just one ready-to-use bed can cost $100 or more, you can save money by repurposing large containers.

Some types of large, cost-friendly containers to consider include food-safe plastic bins and buckets. If you don't already have some, you can get six Rubbermaid storage totes on Amazon for about $100. For an even cheaper option, try using 5-gallon buckets — you can get six from ePackageSupply on Amazon for around $30. In fact, anything that's food-safe and at least 8 inches deep can be used to make a raised garden bed. All you need to do before adding your soil is drill holes in the bottom of your chosen container for proper drainage. If water sits at the bottom, it can become stagnant and anaerobic (depleted of oxygen), which will hinder root growth.

Set the containers on your patio or on the ground so you can access your vegetables easily. If you want to go the extra mile with your affordable raised beds, though, you can also build tiers out of two-by-fours to hold your planted containers.