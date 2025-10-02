Gardeners Urged To Spray Veggies With An Old-School Soap To Keep Bugs Away

Growing a garden that's ripe with lush produce is a true test of patience and fortitude. Along with investing time in germinating scallions and carrots from seed, sowing potatoes in rich soil, and judiciously pruning your heirloom tomatoes, you also have to safeguard your vegetables from pests, like bugs and insects. If you're a keen gardener, one way to keep those creepy-crawlies at bay is to shower your grounds with a castile soap solution.

Insecticidal sprays, which are made by combining a squirt of gentle dish soap with water, are often employed in gardens to deter nuisances. However, many of these soaps contain chemicals and aren't eco friendly. Plus, you might not want to sprinkle them onto plants that you plan on harvesting and eating. Castile, on the other hand, is an old-school soap made of natural oils (including coconut, palm, olive and hemp oil) that's free from synthetic ingredients like whiteners, dyes, and fragrances. The bottom line? It does the same job without the nasties. To make your solution, mix one tablespoon of liquid castile soap with a quart of water and decant it into a spray bottle. Take care to spritz your veggies well, particularly under the leaves and around the stems where bugs can hide, to prevent them from damaging your precious produce, eating flower buds, and hampering new growth.