How Often Should You Really Be Watering These 5 Common Vegetables In Your Garden?

The biggest benefit of growing tomatoes is the access it gives you to unique varieties that you may not have heard of. They aren't hard to water correctly, but there are some tricky aspects to keep in mind. The easiest way to keep them hydrated is with a drip irrigation system. If you can't set one up, watering with a hose or watering can is just as good, but it's more time-intensive. Sprinkler systems aren't a good choice because when you water tomatoes, you want to make sure you don't get the stems and leaves wet. Water on the plant itself can lead to an increase in pests and diseases, damaging the plant.

It's pretty simple once you've figured out what you're using to water your tomatoes. Water the base of the plant in the morning, when the soil feels dry, so you don't damage the leaves. The earlier, the better because as the day heats up, the soil stays moist and hydrates the plant to counter the temperature. If it's been hot and dry, your plant may need more water. Stick your finger in the dirt to check – if the soil is dry in the top 2-3 inches, it's time to water! Generally, tomato plants need 1-2 inches of water per week. Don't overwater or water inconsistently, as that can lead to cracked tomatoes! To read about more factors that can affect your tomato, read our in-depth guide on growing tomatoes.