The 10 Best Kitchen Essentials From Home Depot, According To Reviews
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You might think of Home Depot as the ideal destination for your home improvement projects, but the store has even more to offer beyond tools, hardware, and gardening equipment. Home Depot has tons of kitchen essentials to upgrade your home cooking game. You can find everything from cutlery and cookware to major appliances, all from trusted brands. Some of these kitchen tools and equipment come with thousands of positive reviews, which makes it much easier to shop with confidence.
We explored Home Depot's kitchen essentials and gathered the products that are most highly reviewed by customers. Whether you're looking to invest in durable nonstick pans that will last and make cleanup a breeze, or find a refrigerator that is both functional and seamlessly fits into your kitchen design, the warehouse has everything a home cook needs. These are some of the kitchen essentials from Home Depot that have satisfied thousands of happy customers.
Caraway Home 9-Piece ceramic nonstick cookware set
The Caraway Home 9-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is the most highly reviewed pots and pans set at the store and can be seen in most aesthetically pleasing cooking videos on social media. With close to 50,000 reviews, the set has an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars for its sleek design, impressive nonstick qualities, and the functional storage that comes with it. This Caraway Home set includes two pots and two pans, all with aluminum nonstick interiors and stainless steel handles, three lids, and a convenient storage holder for the lids as well as the pots and pans themselves.
Customers love the convenient storage rack and lid holder that helps keep the kitchen organized, especially if you have a small space. In a review of the product on the Home Depot site, a satisfied customer writes, "So happy with this set. Finally decided to spend the money on good quality cookware and was worth every penny!" Excellent cookware makes a huge difference in the enjoyment and ease of cooking, so it's worth investing in a set that makes your life easier and looks beautiful. Just be sure to avoid these common mistakes with your nonstick cookware.
Henckels graphite 20-Piece self-sharpening knife block set
According to professional chefs, a good knife is the most important tool to have in the kitchen, and keeping your knives sharp is as important as the quality of the knives themselves. The Henckels 20-piece knife set sold at Home Depot comes with every knife a home cook needs, including a chef's knife and steak knives. In fact, in a test of the best kitchen knife set, the Henckels steak knives receive praise from testers for being sharp, delicate, and of premium quality for a low price range. But what really sets this product apart is the self-sharpening block. The slots are conveniently labeled and sharpen your knives for you every time you remove or replace the tools.
With a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating, the product has thousands of glowing reviews from home cooks who adore this addition to their kitchen. On the Home Depot site, one reviewer said, "This is a beautiful elegant set. The handles are thick, sturdy and contoured to fit perfectly in your hand. The blades are thick high quality material ... not only is this set a high quality functional set it also looks beautiful on your countertop." Customers who have switched from different knife sets appreciate that this one feels like an upgrade, providing everything they need. However, if you're looking for a slightly smaller and more affordable option, the 15-piece Henckels knife set also receives high praise from customers and costs about $130 less.
Escali digital kitchen scale
A reliable food scale is the best tool to use if you're measuring ingredients for a recipe and need to be precise or want to weigh out exact serving sizes. Even the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, claims it is one of her favorite kitchen tools to have on hand that she uses every day. And one of the best, affordable options on the market is the Escali digital kitchen scale, which has 4.9 stars on the Home Depot site. The scale is compact and easy to use, allowing you to toggle between grams and ounces, and includes a tare button that removes the weight of the container so that you can accurately and precisely measure out your ingredients for cooking or baking.
In a comparison of the top models, this product earned the title of best budget digital kitchen scale for its functionality and low price tag of $26. One Home Depot customer explains why it's the perfect tool for macro measurements, "It stays on for a good while so I don't have to rush to get my ingredients weighed, or rush to enter my macros into my app. It's quick to read and responsive with my dry goods and liquids. Does exactly what I need for my food tracking."
Caraway Home 6.5 qt. Ceramic Dutch Oven
A Dutch Oven is an extremely versatile heavy-duty pot made out of cast iron that can be used on the stove top or in the oven and is ideal for slow-cooking meals because of its heat-retaining design. It's also your best friend when it comes to bread baking! The Caraway Home 6.5 qt. option is one of the best dutch ovens, not only because it's functional and durable, but because it's visually appealing as well, coming in seven color varieties. The interior is slick, so you don't have to use as much oil or butter and naturally makes cleanup a breeze. But one of the features that customers appreciate the most is that it is free of toxic materials, including PTFE, PFOA, other PFAs, lead, and cadmium.
Customers have put this pot to the test, cooking everything from pasta, soups, and stews to chili, curry, and gumbo. Through it all, the product remains light enough to move around the kitchen, easy to clean, and the handles stay cool, even at high cooking temperatures. Customer reviews on the Home Depot site are highly impressed with its functionality and beauty as well, seeing as 98% of customers recommend the purchase.
Zwilling Dragon 12 inch Carbon Steel Wok with Lid
Customers love the Zwilling Dragon 12-inch carbon steel wok as an excellent alternative to other, heavier cast iron options. Plus, something that sets this wok apart from many others is that it actually comes with a lid. One happy customer said on the Home Depot site, "This wok is incredibly beautiful and I know I will use daily. Really appreciate having a lid included. Also, bonus is it fits my bamboo steamer basket perfectly."
Due to its flat bottom and even heat distribution, it can be used on an induction stove or any other type of stovetop. Other happy customers love the depth of the pan, which is deep enough to cook a meal for a family of four. Plus, it's easy to season by simply putting the pan over medium heat and adding some oil, allowing it to cover the surface of the pan. Pro tip: ZWilling recommends adding green onions to the oil when you first season the pan to eliminate any metallic flavor. Customers claim the upkeep is easy and that after seasoning the pan just once, no food sticks.
Caraway Home 11-piece bakeware set
Like Caraway Home's other kitchenware sets, this baking set receives praise for being highly functional and aesthetically pleasing. The set includes 11 pieces of high-quality baking tools made out of aluminized steel for durability and non-toxic coating for safe cooking. In addition to the baking sheets, muffin tin, cooling rack, and differently-shaped pans, the set also includes two cork hot pads and organizers to keep everything tidy in your cabinets. Customers testify to the fact that these tools are long-lasting. One reviewer on YouTube explained that despite having the product for three years and using it daily, her set looks "pristine, just like they are in brand new condition."
Another customer reviewed the popular set after 18 months of using it and reports no chips or staining, stating that the pans cook evenly and the nonstick is undamaged and intact. The near-perfect 4.9-star rating on the Home Depot site corroborates these reviews, and the overall sentiment is that the Caraway Home set is an ideal investment for avid bakers or those who are just starting out.
Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
The refrigerator is the heart of any kitchen and finding the right one to suit your space and needs is critical. This is where Home Depot's helpful features come in handy. On the site, you can add your kitchen's specific measurements to calculate the fit of the fridge and even take pictures of your kitchen to see how the fridge would look in your own space. Not to mention, you can purchase delivery and installation services so as not to worry about the hassle of setting up the large appliance.
One of the site's best sellers is the Frigidaire Side-by-Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator, which receives 4.4 stars across more than 21,000 reviews. Customers highlight the fact that it's quiet in comparison to many other fridge models and appreciate its large capacity. One satisfied Home Depot customer said, "Workhorse appliance. Easy install from the HD team, they were able to reuse the old copper supply line." Additionally, one of the excellent features of this fridge is that it effectively regulates temperatures without driving up the electricity bill.
GE over-the-range microwave in stainless steel
Wirecutter put this appliance to the test and named it the best over-the-range microwave for its simple interface and even heating capabilities. Many customers have replaced their older models with this updated version, which has features like weight and time defrost, in which the appliance automatically calibrates defrosting time based on your food's weight, and the two-speed venting system, which quickly eliminates steam and odor.
One of the features that earns it a spot as the best overall microwave is the melt option, which helps soften butter or melt chocolate without overdoing it. One Home Depot customer highlights the convenience of their purchase, "I couldn't be happier with my new microwave!! It's easy to use. Works great!! Controls are understandable. Plenty of room inside. Insulation was pretty easy."
Caraway Home 5-piece utensil set
The Caraway Home 5-piece utensil set is another stunning and versatile addition to your kitchen. It includes a Birch wooden spoon, server, scraper, spatula and tongs. Outside of the fact that wooden utensils look beautiful sitting out on the counter, there are several other benefits to cooking with wood instead of metal or plastic. Namely, wooden utensils won't scratch your cookware, they're heat resistant, and they are long-lasting so long as you properly take care of them by handwashing and air drying.
Since they don't conduct heat you can leave them sitting in a hot pot or pan without worrying about the handle burning your hand when you go to grab it. The Caraway Home set for $145 are lightweight, and non-toxic, making them an ideal replacement for plastic tools. Home Depot customers rave about the product across more than 3,000 five-star reviews. Happy customers explain that they love the versatility of the set as much as they appreciate the beautiful light Birch wood material because the tools can also be used to serve guests.
OXO good grips salad spinner 4.0
If you wash your lettuce by hand you might be wondering, what the point of a salad spinner really is. The OXO good grips salad spinner is an affordable, multi-functional kitchen tool that saves customers time and most importantly, limits the number of dishes to do after preparing a meal. For $32.95, the tool not only spins your salad dry, but acts as a strainer and a serving bowl as well. Customers (who give it a 4.8 out of 5 stars), appreciate that you can use the slotted bowl as a colander to clean your veggies and that the one-handed pump is easy to use and dries the lettuce quickly and efficiently. To save yourself from using an extra dish, the spinner doubles as a serving bowl.
When put to the test, the spinner completely dried 5 ounces of greens in just 28 seconds. Not only will it save you the time and labor of washing your greens yourself, but it does a much more thorough job as well. Plus, lettuce isn't the only thing the spinner is useful for. Satisfied reviewers on Home Depot explain that they use the tool for fresh fruit or to effortlessly dry chickpeas. Their only complaint is that they didn't purchase it sooner.