The 10 Best Kitchen Essentials From Home Depot, According To Reviews

According to professional chefs, a good knife is the most important tool to have in the kitchen, and keeping your knives sharp is as important as the quality of the knives themselves. The Henckels 20-piece knife set sold at Home Depot comes with every knife a home cook needs, including a chef's knife and steak knives. In fact, in a test of the best kitchen knife set, the Henckels steak knives receive praise from testers for being sharp, delicate, and of premium quality for a low price range. But what really sets this product apart is the self-sharpening block. The slots are conveniently labeled and sharpen your knives for you every time you remove or replace the tools.

With a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating, the product has thousands of glowing reviews from home cooks who adore this addition to their kitchen. On the Home Depot site, one reviewer said, "This is a beautiful elegant set. The handles are thick, sturdy and contoured to fit perfectly in your hand. The blades are thick high quality material ... not only is this set a high quality functional set it also looks beautiful on your countertop." Customers who have switched from different knife sets appreciate that this one feels like an upgrade, providing everything they need. However, if you're looking for a slightly smaller and more affordable option, the 15-piece Henckels knife set also receives high praise from customers and costs about $130 less.