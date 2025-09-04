So, What's The Point Of A Salad Spinner Anyways (And Do You Need One)?

A salad spinner is not a small, dainty gadget. It takes up cabinet space, which can be a premium if your kitchen is small. However, if you eat a lot of salad, this tool could be your best friend, and it has other uses. Soggy leaves can destroy the crunch of leafy greens and make it difficult for salad dressing to cling and adhere to them. A salad spinner will help ease this common problem when you wash the leaves and don't have time to adequately dry them.

This tool can also be multi-purpose, which is the real test of any good kitchen gadget. A salad spinner is perfect for washing and drying those delicate fresh herbs, for draining pasta, washing and drying berries, and when you are salting moisture-rich veggies to push out the excess water. Place just about anything in the salad spinner basket and give it a spin to remove any remaining liquid.

That said, you might still be wondering what you can use if you don't have a salad spinner. If you love the idea of this contraption, but don't have the room, a pillow case can mimic what a salad spinner does. Just place your wet greens in one of these cases, clamp it so it doesn't open, and spin it around until the leaves are no longer soggy. So, do you really need a salad spinner? No. Is it nice to have? If you have the space and love salad, yes.