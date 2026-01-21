9 Ina Garten-Approved Kitchen Tools To Have On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten has graced the world with hundreds of recipes and cooking tips through her cookbooks, TV shows, and interviews. The Barefoot Contessa is revered for her cooking style that elevates simple comfort foods with high-quality ingredients, making cooking more enjoyable and accessible for everyone. In addition to sharing her all-time favorite recipes, the celebrity chef also offers suggestions on the kitchen tools and appliances that upgrade your at-home cooking game.

Garten keeps her kitchen stocked with items the average home cook would have in theirs (for the most part), so her recommendations are typically simple staples that aim to elevate a dish (much like her recipe recommendations). In some cases, she suggests particular brands she has used for years. In others, it's just a matter of preference. From simple basics, such as a good set of knives, to appliances that give you the best texture and tools that accelerate the cleanup process, these get the Ina Garten stamp of approval.