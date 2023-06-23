12 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Your Nonstick Cookware

When you buy a new nonstick pan, you're probably excited to start using it right away. Once you've removed it from the box, you may assume that it is clean and ready to use. After all, it was wrapped in plastic, so it shouldn't need to be washed first, right? Unfortunately, this is not the case. Even if your new cookware (and other dishware) looks clean, it is still important to wash it before you plan to use it.

New kitchenware can have traces of dirt, dust, or packaging materials on it. Chances are, the new pot or pan you're excited to use has come into contact with different individuals and surfaces, any of which could have transferred various bacteria to it. You'll want to give it a good deep cleaning before cooking anything you'll be eating or feeding those you care about. Fill your sink with warm soapy water and add about ¼ cup of vinegar, which will help disinfect the cookware and make sure it is ready for use. After washing, be sure to thoroughly rinse the item to remove any vinegar or soapy residue from its surface.