Alton Brown's Salad Spinner Hack For Effortlessly Drying Chickpeas

You probably know that chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are the base for traditional hummus. Chickpeas can do more than become the famous pureed spread, however. Chickpeas are perfect for bulking up a Mason jar salad because the salad's dressing won't make them soggy overnight, and they can also add heft and flavor to a light vegetable soup. One of the most fun ways to eat chickpeas, however, is to roast them in the oven with some seasonings. Roasted garbanzo beans make an excellent snack either on their own, mixed in with other nuts and seeds for an unbeatable bar or trail mix, or sprinkled on top of a salad or soup for some extra umami flavor and crunch. The trouble is, the easiest way to buy chickpeas is pre-soaked in a can, and it can take a seeming eternity to dry them enough so they will get crispy in the oven. Chef Alton Brown tackles the problem of wet garbanzo beans in his recipe for Three Ingredient Crunchy Chickpeas by using a salad spinner to dry the beans before tossing them in seasonings and then roasting them in the oven.

Using a salad spinner to dry canned chickpeas is ingenious. But Brown, the quirky, science-obsessed face of the TV show "Good Eats," has since 1999 been teaching people practical ways to make good food, while also waging a one-man crusade against single-use kitchen gadgets.