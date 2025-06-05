For Better Homegrown Tomatoes, Always Plant These 14 Things Alongside Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomatoes are a top crop in many home gardens. Whether you can them, stew them, or pop a cherry tomato in your mouth straight from the vine, these tasty treats are a kitchen staple that complement an endless array of dishes, from spaghetti to a nourishing one-pot tomato soup.

I've been growing tomatoes for more decades than I care to admit. It's a family thing, passed down on our homestead in Vermont over generations. In addition to my hand-me-down agriculture lessons (which I also shared with my kids), I've also spent a ton of time experimenting to discover what companion crops work best together, particularly in small spaces and urban gardens. I've delved into the science behind companion crops for many reasons, beyond the heartwarming grandpa-induced nostalgia.

There are some pretty marvelous companion crops that will help your home-grown tomatoes thrive. Whether you're looking to reduce pests naturally, preserve moisture in the soil, or boost the fruit's flavor, here are 14 things to plant alongside them for better homegrown tomatoes.