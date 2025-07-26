How To Stop Your Tomato Plants From Splitting Once And For All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomatoes can be moderately difficult to grow in a home garden because of their short harvest window and vulnerability to problems. Cracking or splitting, for example, are pretty common occurrences, and they can expose the fruit to disease and pests, rendering them inedible. While split tomatoes are still safe to eat as long as they don't display signs of disease, pests, or rotting — such as a sour smell or a mushy, soft texture — the best way to prevent tomato plants from splitting is to water them just right.

How often you water common vegetables and fruits has a major impact on how they grow, and in the case of tomatoes, this determines whether or not the skin will split open in either radial or vertical cracks. Overwatering them when they're nearly mature is the most common culprit of cracking. That's because the flesh of the fruit grows faster than the skin, and the skin eventually bursts. So, keep in mind that tomato plants only need 1 to 2 inches of water per week.

As for how to water your tomato plants to prevent splits, use a soaker hose rather than a handheld hose or watering can. This ensures that the water gets deep into the ground where the roots grow and keeps the water off the leaves (wet leaves can encourage disease). Some gardeners, though, sow their tomatoes in containers so that excess water can escape. Also, it's helpful to till the soil at least 12 inches deep before planting for proper water flow.