Stop Planting Your Tomatoes Too Early: Here's When To Do It

Each year, as winter draws to a close and the days slowly lengthen, gardeners across the world start excitedly planning what to plant for the coming year. Tomatoes, with their many varieties, are an ever-popular choice, but be careful not to be too hasty. While you may want to start your plants as soon as possible, in hopes they'll bear fruit more quickly, planting tomatoes too early in the year can be a big mistake. To grow these plants outdoors, you should wait until after the last frosts of the year have finished.

When growing tomatoes, there are three things you need to know: They need plenty of sunlight, they grow best with abundant nutrients, and they do not like the cold. Those last two are actually interlinked. Botanists have found that cold weather interferes with the plants' growth, with studies showing that tomatoes grown too early, at temperatures too low, tend to be deficient in nutrients. The cold can injure these plants and also cause them to struggle to take in enough nitrogen, phosphorus, and magnesium. This means the tomatoes will have a poor start, stunting their growth and ultimately causing lower yields with smaller fruit.

To avoid this, it's a good idea to start tomatoes indoors, or in a greenhouse, before transferring them to the ground once the temperature gets warmer. To grow properly, seedlings like temperatures of around 58-60 degrees Fahrenheit. While there are some cold-tolerant cultivars out there, even these will fare poorly if the temperature dips below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.