22 Tasty Tomato Recipes

Tomatoes are the versatile culinary darlings of cultures across the globe with numerous recipes featuring them. This plant from the Solanaceae or Nightshade family of vegetables, including eggplants, potatoes, and peppers, originated in Central and South America before migrating to Europe in the 1500s. While it has since become common, it was initially viewed with skepticism and considered toxic due to the deadly interaction between its inherent acid and the pewter plates on which it was served, which would result in lead poisoning.

Today, the most heated debate regarding the tomato lies in whether you should consider it a fruit or a vegetable. Botanically speaking, this plant is a fruit since it is a sweet, seed-bearing berry. Logistically speaking, it has long been regarded as a vegetable because of how it is typically cooked and consumed. From a legal perspective, tomatoes were declared a vegetable by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1883 in the landmark case of Nix v. Hedden, per The University of Vermont.

Whether you consider the tomato a fruit or a vegetable, its chameleon-like qualities are undeniable. This plant handily morphs from sauce to soup to salad with just a little know-how. In my roughly 18 years as a professional chef, tomatoes have long been a favorite ingredient of mine in many recipes. Several of these are reflected in this compilation of tomato dishes from the Daily Meal archives. Read on for some tempting tomato taste-spiration.