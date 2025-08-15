Why You Shouldn't Always Prune Your Homegrown Tomato Plants

You've planted the seeds, tended the soil, and been watering your tomato plants just enough for the juiciest fruit this summer. Now your plants are wild, lush, and brimming with the promise of plump, sun-warmed tomatoes. To protect that bounty, you might be tempted to reach for the shears and apply the age-old gardening wisdom said to deliver bigger, better fruit, which is pruning. But here's the thing. You don't always have to prune your homegrown tomato plants.

That's not to say you should avoid it completely. Pruning can be a game-changer, channeling the plant's energy into producing larger, healthier fruit by removing excess foliage and lowering the chances of fungal or bacterial disease. Yet, when it comes to growing tomatoes at home, a crucial factor many gardeners overlook is the variety. Pruning should be guided by the type of tomato plant you're growing.

There are two main types based on growth habit. Determinate types, which grow more like compact bushes, have a set height and don't need much intervention. These produce fruit on a determined number of stems, so pruning them can easily hinder the harvest instead of helping it. If you go in with the shears too often, you risk stressing the plant, stunting its growth, and even reducing yields. Indeterminate varieties, on the other hand, grow like vines. They naturally produce more leaves and stems, and can handle and often benefit from a little strategic trimming.