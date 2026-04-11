10 Breakfast Foods That Have More Protein Than An Egg

Two things that come to mind when you think about eggs are breakfast and protein. Eggs are an iconic breakfast food, seared into our collective imaginations as integral to a morning meal. The things are packed with protein, too — one large egg contains about six or seven grams of protein. Whether scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up, there are so many delicious ways to start your day. Can you get comparable macro-nutritional benefits from other foods, though? Of course you can, and often from plant-based foods.

While eggs are pretty great, an omelet every morning might not be feasible for everyone. Luckily, aside from eggs, it turns out there are plenty of delicious and healthy high-protein foods to start your day off in a good spot. Not all protein is created equal though. There are some sources of protein that you may want to avoid, and we're definitely not saying you should switch to a big plate of sausage and bacon instead. Here are some breakfast foods that give an even bigger boost to your protein intake than eggs.