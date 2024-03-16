How Eggs Became Such An Iconic Breakfast Food

For many breakfast lovers, it can be hard to imagine a traditional morning meal without eggs. While everyone likes their eggs cooked differently, from softly scrambled to over-easy, these bright and sunny proteins are often considered a classic breakfast food in all its forms. Starting the day with eggs is a practice that has been around for so long it's almost tradition, and it's hard to picture a time when they weren't an iconic breakfast item. Still, every hero has an origin story, so here's how eggs became one of the most classic choices for breakfast.

Many people credit early working classes with the initial idea of eating eggs for breakfast. While there is no tale recounting that initial experiment, farmers and laborers in ancient Rome were some of the first people to try it. These workers needed energy in the early mornings, and eggs became their protein of choice because they were much more widely available than meat. Eggs were cheap, easy to prepare, and full of energizing fats and proteins, so the choice made sense.

After its introduction, the tradition of eating eggs for breakfast began to spread throughout Europe. At the time, much of the upper classes objected to breakfast entirely, believing it was gluttonous to eat before dinner, which often started much earlier back then. Still, workers, children, and the elderly needed additional energy, so the eating of eggs in the morning spread.