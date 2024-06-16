The Origin Of Beans On Toast As A UK Breakfast Classic

In 2020, beans on toast briefly went viral as it was "discovered" by Americans who'd long been blissfully and surprisingly unaware of the delicious United Kingdom classic. Although most Americans who responded were generally unimpressed with the idea, it's one of those don't-knock-it-until-you've-tried-it foods. How do we figure? For starters, Patrick Stewart posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it "My signature dish since 1948," and we all know that Stewart is an absolute treasure who must be protected at all costs.

Similarly, in an interview with Air Mail, Stephen Fry stated that he would want his last meal to be beans on toast, while his ideal weekday lunch is "Fewer beans on toast," and his perfect weekend lunch is "Beans on toast topped with two poached eggs."

For anyone still doubting the popularity of this dish, it's worth noting that a 2024 YouGov poll determined that it ranked ninth on the list of the UK's most popular foods, just below bangers and mash and above pigs in blankets. (Number One was fish and chips.)

But how did this seemingly simple meal gain such widespread and long-lasting popularity? The history of the dish seems to at least partially go back to the same place that condemned it for sounding less-than-palatable, and that, of course, is America. Let's start in Pittsburgh and see how beans made the jump across the pond to be immortalized in beans and toast.