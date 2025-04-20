14 Unexpected Ways To Upgrade Your Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese has an undeservingly bad reputation. In recent years, more and more people have come around to this cheese's potential as a high-protein snack that goes well with loads of different foods — but unfortunately, a lot of folks are still put off by cottage cheese's inconsistent texture and occasionally bland taste. Well, look, we're not gonna argue that it can feel slightly more challenging than other, smoother cheese products. However, cottage cheese is a food that's full of untapped potential, and it can be upgraded in a load of different ways to make it even tastier and change up its texture.

One of the most surprising things you can do with cottage cheese is turn it from its lumpy, bumpy state to a food that resembles bread or crackers. Flatbreads, chips, and pancakes can all be made from this cheese, often without many (or any) additional ingredients. Cottage cheese can also be amped up with some unexpected additions that bring out its creamy notes while also balancing them with some inspired contrast. Whether you prefer sweet or savory tastes, we've got the upgrades for you for this maligned food.